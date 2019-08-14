Ogre Magi and Windranger face off in The International 2019 Arcana Vote Grand Finals

As The International 2019 is just a few days out, the final voting process for this year’s Arcana Vote Grand Finals pits Windranger against Ogre Magi.

Each year, Battle Pass owners get a chance to vote throughout the Summer on which hero should receive an Arcana item set. An Arcana set comes with extensive customizations such as animations, icons, sounds, and more.

Wykrhm Reddy on Twitter TI9 Arcana Vote Grand Final – Ogre Magi vs Windranger | Start Your Campaigns! #TI9

As they are among the rarest items in the game, very few are released each year. Most years only two get released, with both being drops from the Arcana vote or other Battle Pass related content.

Ogre Magi has been the hero getting the most attention during this event, with fans pushing for the two-headed goofball to finally get the recognition he deserves. On the other hand, Windranger is a character that is a core piece of several player’s hero pools and has her own dedicated group trying to vote her in.

SirActionSlacks on Twitter when you pick windranger an email should be sent to your parents showing all of the times you lost the game as WR so your family can be as dissapointed and disgusted in you as the rest of the team. Dotaplus should also allow you to abandon a WR game with a loss but no penalty.

Ogre is currently in the lead with over 15.5 million votes to Windranger’s 12.6 million. That is a wide margin, but because a lot of the players voting against Ogre in the last round, where he beat Faceless Void, are now backing Windranger, this could go down to the wire.

Whichever hero wins the vote will join Earthshaker as this season’s Arcana recipients. Planetfall Earthshaker will be released to Battle Pass owners following the conclusion of TI9.

DOTABUFF on Twitter The Arcana Vote is down to Ogre Magi versus Windranger! I trust you know what needs to be done!

Whatever the case, players will have to wait until around December for the winner’s Arcana to drop if The Magus Cypher for Rubick from last season is anything to go off of.

Ogre lovers rise up! This is your last chance to show your boys some love and finally get them an Arcana!