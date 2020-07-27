The International 10 prize pool hits $30 million

The release of the second Dota 2 battle pass treasure has helped the prize pool of The International 10 sail past $30 million in less than two months, a record pace.

The allure of new immortals has helped the prize pool to a minor bump on its way to the milestone. The last major jumps for the prize pool occurred due to the release of the Collector’s Cache set featuring exclusive themed cosmetics, as well as the release of the Queen of Pain arcana.

Image via Dota 2 Prize Pool Tracker

The most expensive cosmetic in the battle pass, the Windranger arcana, is also yet to be released. Should the developer follow in last year’s footsteps, a second Cache will likely be making an appearance in the coming weeks. Expect to see further surges when these rewards drop.

Despite TI10 being indefinitely shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament’s prize pool remains leagues ahead of its previous editions. Last year’s competition reached the $30 million prize after 74 days, while every other TI failed to hit the mark.

Judging from the current trajectory, battle pass owners are on track to earn at least 10 levels when the prize pool surpasses last year’s $34 million, maintaining its streak of record-breaking esports prize pools. The next level reward will be provided if the prize pool hits $40 million.

The battle pass was previously given a one-week extension by Valve after extraordinary server loads caused Dota 2‘s game coordinator to malfunction. It will now end Sept. 19.