All Dota 2 International 2020 Battle Pass level rewards

The Battle Pass for The International 2020 is now available. Even though the Dota 2 event it was developed for has been delayed, all of the content is ready for players to start unlocking.
Just like with every Battle Pass, most rewards are tied to your Battle Pass level, which can be increased through playing matches, completing event challenges, or just buying level bundles.
Right from the start, after you purchase the base Battle Pass for $9.99, you can buy individual level bundles that will boost you up to 100 levels at a time and unlock all of the coinciding rewards. The 50 Level Bundle will run you $29.35, while the 100 Level Bundle costs $44.99 at the start. There will be more bundles and some deals added later in the Battle Pass life cycle, too.
For most rewards that people really want, like the Chat Wheels, item sets, and the incredible new Arcanas and Personas for the game’s heroes, you’ll need to get your grind on. Most of the best rewards start unlocking once you break level 100, not including the recurring level rewards that are handed out every so often.
For players looking to unlock as many Battle Pass exclusive items, here are all of the level up rewards split up among each of their individual categories. For items like Immortals Treasure, this will list each level the Treasure collections are rewarded at.
Immortals
Treasure I
- Rewarded at levels one, 10, 22, 36, 52, 80, 220, and every 30 levels after that, starting at 250.
Treasure II
- Release date: TBD
Treasure III
- Release date: TBD
New Terrain
Sanctums of the Divine
- Unlocks at Level 160
- Will never be tradable or purchasable after TI10 Battle Pass ends.
Personas and Arcanas
- Pudge Persona – The Toy Butcher
- Unlocks at Level 255
- Anti-Mage Persona – The Disciple’s Path
- Unlocks at Level 305
- Wraith King Arcana – The One True King
- Unlocks at Level 375
- Queen of Pain Arcana – Eminence of Ristul
- Unlocks at Level 445
- Windranger Arcana – Compass of the Rising Gale
- Unlocks at Level 575
Living Towers
Declarations of the Divine
- Unlocks at Level 200
- Unique towers for Radiant and Dire with custom models and animations.
Sprays
- Sprays will now be visible through fog and can be cast by dead players.
- Can be unlocked at Levels 24, 56, 106, 163, 236, 266, 292, 313, 353, 405, 455, 515, 557, 612, 665, 725, 875, 955, and 1,305
Taunts
- Void Spirit – Curios Movements Indeed
- Level Three
- Keeper of the Light – Some Light Horseplay
- Level 18
- Templar Assassin – You’ve Earned It
- Level 58
- Bane – Soured Relationship
- Level 88
- Ember Spirit – Hot Eats
- Level 133
- Morphling – Sawed-Off Watergun
- Level 172
- Earthshaker – Totem Roller
- Level 222
- Enchantress – A Sproink in Your Step
- Level 277
- Mars – Get the Blood Flowing
- Level 347
- Gyrocopter – Advanced Bladework
- Level 412
- Snapfire – Float Where He Wanna
- Level 563
- Ogre Magi – Call It What You Will
- Level 606
- Luna – The Cat Dancer
- Level 835
Emoticons
- Emoticons will be unlocked in various drops, with some being available only through Guild rewards.
Chat Wheel sounds
Caster Packs
- Caster Sound Pack 1
- Level 94
- Caster Sound Pack 2
- Level 203
- Caster Sound Pack 3
- Level 272
- Caster Sound Pack 4
- Level 395
- Caster Sound Pack 5
- Level 485
- Caster Sound Pack 6
- Level 545
- Legacy Caster Sound Pack
- 655
- Legacy Epic Sound Pack
- Level 1,245
General Sound Packs
- Level 46
- Boing, Moo, Orchestra Hit
- Level 100
- CEEEB
- Level 140
- HeeHaw, Oops, WoopWoo
Evolving Courier
- Brightskye
- Unlocks at Levels one, 44, 108, 363, 565, and, 1,205
Announcer Pack
- Voice of the International
- Unlocks at level 75
Special Seasonal Effects
- High Five
- Unlocks at Level One
- Upgrades at Levels 275 and 895
- Fountain
- Unlocks at Level Two
- Upgrades at Levels 104 and 315
- Teleport
- Unlocks at Level 14
- Upgrades at Levels 136 and 702
- Blink Dagger
- Unlocks at Level 30
- Upgrades at Level 225
- Level Up
- Unlocks at level 50
- Doesn’t upgrade
- Eul’s Scepter
- Unlocks at Level 78
- Doesn’t upgrade
- Aghanim’s Scepter
- Unlocks at Level 118
- Upgrades at Level 425
- Force Staff
- Unlocks at Level 184
- Doesn’t upgrade
- Bottle
- Unlocks at Level 265
- Doesn’t upgrade
- Fire Killstreak
- Unlocks at Level 285
- Upgrades to Gold Killstreak at Level 765
- Creep Deny
- Unlocks at Level 383
- Doesn’t upgrade
- Phase Boots
- Unlocks at Level 415
- Doesn’t upgrade
- Mekansm
- Unlocks at Level 505
- Doesn’t upgrade
- Mjollnir
- Unlocks at Level 905
- Doesn’t upgrade
- Shiva’s Guard
- Unlocks at Level 1,025
- Doesn’t upgrade
- Radiance
- Unlocks at Level 1,355
- Doesn’t upgrade
- Special Ranged Attack Effect
- Unlocks at Level 1,575
- Doesn’t upgrade
River Vials
- Chrome Vial
- Level 66
- Dry Vial
- Level 122
- Oil Vial
- Level 218
- Electrify Vial
- Level 365
- Slime Vial
- Level 615
- Potion Vial
- Level 812
- Blood Vial
- Level 1,905
Trust of the Benefactor
- One of the three Immortal Treasures plus additional limited-run items.
- Received first at level 244 and then each 50 Levels after that.
Collector’s Rewards
- Aegis of Champions
- Level 1,000
- Baby Roshan
- Level 2,000
More items will be added as Valve continues to work on the Battle Pass, but you can unlock everything listed from now until the TI10 Battle Pass ends later this year.