All Dota 2 International 2020 Battle Pass level rewards

The Battle Pass for The International 2020 is now available. Even though the Dota 2 event it was developed for has been delayed, all of the content is ready for players to start unlocking.

Just like with every Battle Pass, most rewards are tied to your Battle Pass level, which can be increased through playing matches, completing event challenges, or just buying level bundles.

Right from the start, after you purchase the base Battle Pass for $9.99, you can buy individual level bundles that will boost you up to 100 levels at a time and unlock all of the coinciding rewards. The 50 Level Bundle will run you $29.35, while the 100 Level Bundle costs $44.99 at the start. There will be more bundles and some deals added later in the Battle Pass life cycle, too.

For most rewards that people really want, like the Chat Wheels, item sets, and the incredible new Arcanas and Personas for the game’s heroes, you’ll need to get your grind on. Most of the best rewards start unlocking once you break level 100, not including the recurring level rewards that are handed out every so often.

For players looking to unlock as many Battle Pass exclusive items, here are all of the level up rewards split up among each of their individual categories. For items like Immortals Treasure, this will list each level the Treasure collections are rewarded at.

Immortals

Treasure I

Rewarded at levels one, 10, 22, 36, 52, 80, 220, and every 30 levels after that, starting at 250.

Treasure II

Release date: TBD

Treasure III

Release date: TBD

New Terrain

Sanctums of the Divine

Unlocks at Level 160 Will never be tradable or purchasable after TI10 Battle Pass ends.



Personas and Arcanas

Pudge Persona – The Toy Butcher Unlocks at Level 255

Anti-Mage Persona – The Disciple’s Path Unlocks at Level 305

Wraith King Arcana – The One True King Unlocks at Level 375

Queen of Pain Arcana – Eminence of Ristul Unlocks at Level 445

Windranger Arcana – Compass of the Rising Gale Unlocks at Level 575



Living Towers

Declarations of the Divine

Unlocks at Level 200 Unique towers for Radiant and Dire with custom models and animations.



Sprays

Sprays will now be visible through fog and can be cast by dead players.

Can be unlocked at Levels 24, 56, 106, 163, 236, 266, 292, 313, 353, 405, 455, 515, 557, 612, 665, 725, 875, 955, and 1,305

Taunts

Void Spirit – Curios Movements Indeed Level Three

Keeper of the Light – Some Light Horseplay Level 18

Templar Assassin – You’ve Earned It Level 58

Bane – Soured Relationship Level 88

Ember Spirit – Hot Eats Level 133

Morphling – Sawed-Off Watergun Level 172

Earthshaker – Totem Roller Level 222

Enchantress – A Sproink in Your Step Level 277

Mars – Get the Blood Flowing Level 347

Gyrocopter – Advanced Bladework Level 412

Snapfire – Float Where He Wanna Level 563

Ogre Magi – Call It What You Will Level 606

Luna – The Cat Dancer Level 835



Emoticons

Emoticons will be unlocked in various drops, with some being available only through Guild rewards.

Chat Wheel sounds

Caster Packs

Caster Sound Pack 1 Level 94

Caster Sound Pack 2 Level 203

Caster Sound Pack 3 Level 272

Caster Sound Pack 4 Level 395

Caster Sound Pack 5 Level 485

Caster Sound Pack 6 Level 545

Legacy Caster Sound Pack 655

Legacy Epic Sound Pack Level 1,245



General Sound Packs

Level 46 Boing, Moo, Orchestra Hit

Level 100 CEEEB

Level 140 HeeHaw, Oops, WoopWoo



Evolving Courier

Brightskye Unlocks at Levels one, 44, 108, 363, 565, and, 1,205



Announcer Pack

Voice of the International Unlocks at level 75



Special Seasonal Effects

High Five Unlocks at Level One Upgrades at Levels 275 and 895

Fountain Unlocks at Level Two Upgrades at Levels 104 and 315

Teleport Unlocks at Level 14 Upgrades at Levels 136 and 702

Blink Dagger Unlocks at Level 30 Upgrades at Level 225

Level Up Unlocks at level 50 Doesn’t upgrade

Eul’s Scepter Unlocks at Level 78 Doesn’t upgrade

Aghanim’s Scepter Unlocks at Level 118 Upgrades at Level 425

Force Staff Unlocks at Level 184 Doesn’t upgrade

Bottle Unlocks at Level 265 Doesn’t upgrade

Fire Killstreak Unlocks at Level 285 Upgrades to Gold Killstreak at Level 765

Creep Deny Unlocks at Level 383 Doesn’t upgrade

Phase Boots Unlocks at Level 415 Doesn’t upgrade

Mekansm Unlocks at Level 505 Doesn’t upgrade

Mjollnir Unlocks at Level 905 Doesn’t upgrade

Shiva’s Guard Unlocks at Level 1,025 Doesn’t upgrade

Radiance Unlocks at Level 1,355 Doesn’t upgrade

Special Ranged Attack Effect Unlocks at Level 1,575 Doesn’t upgrade



River Vials

Chrome Vial Level 66

Dry Vial Level 122

Oil Vial Level 218

Electrify Vial Level 365

Slime Vial Level 615

Potion Vial Level 812

Blood Vial Level 1,905



Trust of the Benefactor

One of the three Immortal Treasures plus additional limited-run items. Received first at level 244 and then each 50 Levels after that.



Collector’s Rewards

Aegis of Champions Level 1,000

Baby Roshan Level 2,000



More items will be added as Valve continues to work on the Battle Pass, but you can unlock everything listed from now until the TI10 Battle Pass ends later this year.