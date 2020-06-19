Valve extends Dota 2 Battle Pass an extra week due to server issues

While Valve is busy working on stabilizing Dota 2’s Game Coordinator, the developers have decided to extend Battle Pass 2020 an extra week due to all of the issues affecting the game.

The Game Coordinator has caused a huge spike in disconnects, long load times, and connection errors, meaning many players have been unable to even play a game of Dota for four days. And because of that inability to play the game, players haven’t had the ability to level up their Battle Pass.

In today's update we will be extending the Battle Pass end date by a week, from Sep 12 to Sep 19. We have also made a few improvements to the Game Coordinator today, and will continue to investigate some more clues related to the extreme load surge that happened at 4AM Seattle. — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) June 19, 2020

To counteract that, extending the Battle Pass an extra week will let players make up for lost time and potentially get a few extra rewards before everything wraps up. Many players were wondering if Valve would simply give out some free levels as compensation, but extra Battle Pass time is pretty close to that.

Originally, the Battle Pass was set to end at its usual time in September, but now instead of ending on Sept. 12, it will end on Sept. 19. This should also push back the grace period for players who want to buy levels and unlock more items to the end of September, but confirmation on that hasn’t been given yet.

This change is part of an update Valve is pushing out that is making a few improvements to the Game Coordinator and will hopefully stabilize things while the developers continue to investigate the source of the issues.

If you are still experiencing connection issues, you might want to check and make sure your own connection isn’t the problem by trying a practice game to see if you can still connect. If problems still persist, you will likely just have to wait until Valve fixes whatever the main issue is before playing again.