Team Orca disqualified from DPC SEA 2021/22 season, Division 2

Team Orca have been disqualified from the next season of the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC), according to an announcement from the DPC SEA League today. The news comes just a week away from the start of the season.

Team Orca’s spot in the second division of DPC SEA League will be up for grabs for a team from the Open Qualifiers. The league hasn’t officially confirmed the reason behind Orca’s disqualification, but promised more updates “soon.”

Team Orca have been disqualified from the Dota Pro Circuit. They will not compete in the upcoming DPC SEA Spring Tour.



Further information on their disqualification will be posted soon.



Their slot in Division II will be replaced by an additional team from qualifiers. — SEA DPC League (@SEADPCLeague) March 12, 2022

Team Orca’s disqualification isn’t the first time the SEA League removed a squad from the competition. In 2021, DPC SEA’s operator, PGL, disqualified Team Assault for account sharing.

The squad that will be replacing Team Orca will be decided in a closed qualifier format, featuring KOBOLDS, MY, Team M11, and The Apes E-Sport.

This story is developing.