Team Nigma recruits Attacker as its first streamer

Emirati pubstar Attacker, best known for his eye-popping Kunkka plays, has joined Team Nigma as a streamer, the organization announced today.

Attacker has laid a serious claim to be the master of the high seas, having racked up over 3,000 matchmaking games on Kunkka. The Dota 2 content creator routinely pulls off remarkable plays with admirable nonchalance, pushing unreliable skills like Tidebringer and Torrent to their absolute limits.

Our family just got a little bigger!



Give a warm welcome to @Attackerdota, our first streamer and newest member of the Nigma family.



🖥️https://t.co/1VWKHhOegY#StarsAlign pic.twitter.com/t1vbJ9XZBc — Team Nigma (@TeamNigma) August 21, 2020

Enlisting Attacker appears to be another step in Nigma’s efforts to promote Dota 2 in the Greater Middle East region. Having some of the area’s biggest stars like Miracle- and GH on its main roster, the organization also organized a $10,000 Rising Stars tournament for amateur players in May.

This move comes in the wake of Gorgc leaving OG due to a conflict of interest. You can follow the newly-minted Nigma streamer on his Twitch channel.