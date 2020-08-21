Team Nigma recruits Attacker as its first streamer

Emirati pubstar Attacker, best known for his eye-popping Kunkka plays, has joined Team Nigma as a streamer, the organization announced today.
Attacker has laid a serious claim to be the master of the high seas, having racked up over 3,000 matchmaking games on Kunkka. The Dota 2 content creator routinely pulls off remarkable plays with admirable nonchalance, pushing unreliable skills like Tidebringer and Torrent to their absolute limits.
Enlisting Attacker appears to be another step in Nigma’s efforts to promote Dota 2 in the Greater Middle East region. Having some of the area’s biggest stars like Miracle- and GH on its main roster, the organization also organized a $10,000 Rising Stars tournament for amateur players in May.
This move comes in the wake of Gorgc leaving OG due to a conflict of interest. You can follow the newly-minted Nigma streamer on his Twitch channel.