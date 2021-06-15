SumaiL returns to OG as hard carry

Following the end of the WePlay AniMajor and the departure of ana, OG isn’t quite satisfied with its to-be-concluded storyline.

Longtime enemy and once-ally SumaiL is back with the two-time The International winning squad for the TI10 Western Europe qualifiers, the Dota 2 team announced today. SumaiL first played for OG last January, culminating in a seven-month stint where the org’s best result was a runners-up placement at ESL One Los Angeles 2020.

The 22-year-old’s most recent stint was with another European rival, Team Liquid, where a promising second-place finish in the second season of the Western Europe Regional League fizzled into a poor showing at the AniMajor, exiting in the group stage.

In pure OG fashion, our road to qualify to TI this year is not the smoothest.



A king’s help will be more than welcomed.@SumaaaaiL has accepted to once again hop on our train and give us a royal hand.



Welcome back, king. #DreamOG pic.twitter.com/jzrxWGN3WH — OG (@OGesports) June 15, 2021

OG’s road to defending their Aegis of Champions will start with a last-ditch regional qualifier, including teams like Nigma, Liquid, and Tundra Esports. Only one winner will be crowned and earn a spot at TI10 in August. OG will need to win at least four best-of-threes, with even more series in sight if they drop to the lower bracket.

With the return of “the king,” OG will hope that the North American superstar can help the organization capture an epic trilogy of Aegises—though they’ll first need to leave The Shire. SumaiL and OG will first play at ESL One Summer, starting June 15, before the stacked WEU qualifiers begin on July 7, with OG scheduled to battle against Vikin.gg.