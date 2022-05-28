SumaiL joins Nigma Galaxy’s Dota 2 lineup

After multiple teasers, SumaiL officially joined Nigma Galaxy’s Dota 2 roster today. Based on the announcement trailer, he will be taking over the mid lane since the video titled him the “king of mid.” This means Miracle- will be moving to the safe lane position again.

Both SumaiL and Nigma will be treading on uncharted waters this season. Nigma were relegated to the second division after the last DPC season. The roster, filled with former The International winners, will now go up against the younger generation of Dota 2 players who generally make up the most of division two.

Though qualifying directly for the upcoming International event is out of the question for Nigma, the team will aim for the qualifiers while also making its way back to the first division. SumaiL was in a similar spot last year, when he joined OG later in the season and helped the team make it to the International through the qualifiers.

SumaiL is coming over to Nigma after parting ways with Team Secret, who placed fifth in the Western European DPC’s upper-division. While the team grabbed the last available DPC points, missing the major made the captain, Puppey, consider a roster change. Team Secret couldn’t improve its performance through role switches and later signed Crystallis as its position one player.

Nigma Galaxy may have been performing outside of the spotlight for a while now, but the four members of the team have a history of dominating the competitive scene, especially between 2017 and 2019. After winning the International in 2017 under Team Liquid’s banner, the squad placed fourth and second in the next two ones.

SumaiL has shown his prowess in position one, but he’s always been in the mid-lane during the heights of his career. SumaiL is used to performing under pressure, and the Nigma squad will also look forward to proving themselves to the Dota 2 world during the Western European Qualifiers for the next International.

The Nigma Galaxy roster for the third tour of the Western European DPC consists of: