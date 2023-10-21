SumaiL claims Yatoro is the best carry in Dota 2, but Miracle isn’t far behind

Dota 2’s The International 2023 is back with the first stage of its main event, and so is OG’s coverage hub hosted by N0tail and Gorgc. The duo continues to feature more “very special guests,” kicking the stream with former TI winner, SumaiL Hassan who put an end to a long-standing debate on the stream.

The emperor’s appearance was first teased on Gorgc’s Twitter account. Upon arriving on-stream, the legendary mid-laner finally ended a reoccuring debate: the best carry player in Dota 2 in 2023.

Team Spirit’s Illya “Yatoro” Mulyarchuk took the number one spot on SumaiL’s tier list. Despite taking the season off, Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi received some praise as well since SumaiL regarded him as the best hybrid carry player.

Miracle’s current status in the tier lists has been a hot debate topic in the OG Dota 2 hub. Since Gorgc’s fans love Miracle, the player’s name pops up every time the cast starts talking about who is the best mid or carry player right now.

In an earlier debate where the guests were once again talking about the best performing carry player, Gorgc said he thought there were better carries than Yatoro, naming Nightfall.

Gorgc’s opinion on the matter received quite the flak from the community and even Yatoro himself, as fans thought it was an unjustified comparison since Nightfall didn’t even play in the same position as Yatoro for almost half of the year.

From stats to personal preference, this is a debate that can easily change shape even after a single tournament. At the moment, Yatoro’s Team Spirit advanced to TI 2023‘s upper bracket semi-finals, while Nightfall’s BetBoom Team will have to survive against KStars in the lower bracket’s first round to remain in the tournament.

While it has been a while since fans got to watch Miracle in a prime-time event, the player’s legacy continues to live on as he gets a mention every time the best core player is the debate topic.

