Spider Pigzs Dota 2 roster disbands

After eight months of competing together as both Tempo Esports and Spider Pigzs, Nikola “LeBronDota” Popović’s team has decided to go their separate ways.
This decision comes despite the team finishing fifth in the lower division of the Europe regional league for the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit and locking in a chance to come back in season two to compete again. According to LeBron, the team didn’t achieve the goals they set heading into the DPC season and has decided it is time to look at different options individually. The squad will finish its current event lineup before officially calling it quits with the Spider Pigzs banner, though.
The team formed under Tempo when LeBron, Alexandr “krylat” Krylatov, and Dino “dnz” Šavuk were signed to join Tony “No!ob” Assaf and Damir “Mitch” Škaričić in June 2020. The players left the organization on Nov. 16 to pursue their own goals, replacing krylat with Dimitris “ThuG” Plivouris, taking the name Spider Pigzs, a banner that both LeBron and Mitch previously played under several times between 2016 and 2018.
ThuG was replaced by Cyberium carry player Stoyan “lil pleb” Kostov ahead of the DPC season. He now returns to his previous team’s inactive roster following Spider Pigzs disbanding, while the remaining players are all free agents and will pursue new rosters ahead of the DPC season two open qualifiers.
With this move, DreamHack will have three open spots in the season two EU lower division, following Meta4Pro withdrawing and burjui being disqualified for breaking tournament rules regarding emergency transfer rules.
There is still a three-way tiebreaker between Brame, Creepwave, and Hellbear Smashers to decide which team will be promoted to the upper division, but outside of that, the lower division is wrapped for the season.