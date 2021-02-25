Spider Pigzs Dota 2 roster disbands

The decision was made despite the players having a spot in the lower division secured for the next season.

After eight months of competing together as both Tempo Esports and Spider Pigzs, Nikola “LeBronDota” Popović’s team has decided to go their separate ways.

This decision comes despite the team finishing fifth in the lower division of the Europe regional league for the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit and locking in a chance to come back in season two to compete again. According to LeBron, the team didn’t achieve the goals they set heading into the DPC season and has decided it is time to look at different options individually. The squad will finish its current event lineup before officially calling it quits with the Spider Pigzs banner, though.

After 8 months together we didn't manage to achieve our goals so we decided it is time to go different paths. We will finish Snow Event and Epulze event and that will be all from Spider Pigzs.

Also I am looking for a team at any region.

Thanks for the support we had! ❤️🐷🕷️ — Nikola Popovic (@LeBronDoTa) February 24, 2021

GG fellas, was fun while it lasted

LFT pos2 https://t.co/rBHIdR7ntf — No!obDota (@no1obdota) February 24, 2021

The team formed under Tempo when LeBron, Alexandr “krylat” Krylatov, and Dino “dnz” Šavuk were signed to join Tony “No!ob” Assaf and Damir “Mitch” Škaričić in June 2020. The players left the organization on Nov. 16 to pursue their own goals, replacing krylat with Dimitris “ThuG” Plivouris, taking the name Spider Pigzs, a banner that both LeBron and Mitch previously played under several times between 2016 and 2018.

ThuG was replaced by Cyberium carry player Stoyan “lil pleb” Kostov ahead of the DPC season. He now returns to his previous team’s inactive roster following Spider Pigzs disbanding, while the remaining players are all free agents and will pursue new rosters ahead of the DPC season two open qualifiers.

Ok I see there is some confusion in thinking I want to play pos 1/2, it was just for the part of the tweet LMAO.

Im still an average supp player that thrives on buying wards and dying for my cores, so LFT 4/5 it is! — Dino Šavuk (@dnzdota) February 24, 2021

With this move, DreamHack will have three open spots in the season two EU lower division, following Meta4Pro withdrawing and burjui being disqualified for breaking tournament rules regarding emergency transfer rules.

There is still a three-way tiebreaker between Brame, Creepwave, and Hellbear Smashers to decide which team will be promoted to the upper division, but outside of that, the lower division is wrapped for the season.