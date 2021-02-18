Burjui disqualified from DPC EU Lower Division after player allegedly forges COVID-19 test

European stack burjui was disqualified from the Dota Pro Circuit Europe Regional League after the team circumvented substitution rules for a player by forging a positive COVID-19 test result, DreamHack announced last night.

The decision came after a concluded investigation from DreamHack, during which the team declined to provide additional info and evidence as requested by the tournament organizer.

According to DreamHack, burjui requested an emergency player transfer, having already expended the allowed substitution for four matches per season, citing medical reasons. The team submitted a positive COVID-19 test result as evidence.

Due to a breach of tournament rules, we are disqualifying team 'burjui' from the #DreamLeague Season 14 DPC EU Lower Division.



“The information to request the emergency transfer conflicted with previous information provided by the team and triggered an investigation,” DreamHack wrote. “At the same time, the positive COVID-19 test result was inspected… and it was discovered that the document was forged,”

Burjui’s matches will henceforth be forfeited, with all upcoming series canceled and previous opponents handed a win. Burjui is the second team to be eliminated from the tournament, following Meta4Pro’s voluntary withdrawal. Meta4Pro’s management suspected one of its players to be involved in match-fixing, and had raised the issue to DreamHack on Feb. 16.

This means that none of the six teams remaining in the Europe Lower Division Regional League will be eliminated. The top two teams will be promoted to the Upper Division, for at DPC points, higher prize pools, and a potential ticket to a Major.