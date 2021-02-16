Meta4Pro withdraws from DPC EU Lower Division, investigating own players for match-fixing

Russian organization Meta4Pro voluntarily withdrew from the Dota Pro Circuit today, citing suspicious of contracted players being involved in match-fixing. The matter is under investigation by ESL Gaming, who has contracted the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) and Valve, DreamHack announced.

All of Meta4Pro’s results, including previously played ones, will be voided, giving the team a 0-7 record and elimination from the Europe Regional League.

Due to an internal investigation regarding a player match fixing in Meta4Pro, the team has decided to withdraw from the #DreamLeague Season 14 DPC EU Lower Division.



Full details, including changes to the broadcast schedule, can be found here:https://t.co/kYpajt0sUR pic.twitter.com/N3SrZc5DLQ — DreamHack Dota (@DreamHackDota) February 16, 2021

“We encourage all players and teams to work with us on creating a clean and reliable competitive environment,” wrote DreamHack. “Once ESIC’s and our investigation is completed, we will update the Dota community on its outcome.”

Meta4Pro posted to their official VK page, adding that the decision was made by its management after the roster’s latest two series vs. Hippomaniacs and Burjui. The org wrote that some of its own players “categorically refused” to continue playing due to suspicions of their teammates.

Meta4Pro added that “specific names and nicknames” will not be released until the investigation concludes “in the near future.”

No changes will be made to the format to the DPC EU lower division. Meta4Pro’s forfeiture means that just one team will be eliminated from the DPC altogether, while the top two teams will earn promotion to the upper division.