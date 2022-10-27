Seeing ‘connected to the Dota 2 game coordinator logging in’? Here’s what to do

Whenever players want to enjoy playing some Dota 2, they have to rely on several factors to go right. The first is getting good teammates, which is rare enough as is, and the second is hoping that Valve doesn’t experience some server issues.

With more than 500,000 people regularly playing the game, server issues are a common occurrence, even if they only impact a small number of players. But when a larger issue does strike, there are some common things to look out for.

Errors like “connected to the Dota 2 game coordinator logging in” often appear when Steam and Dota 2 are having server outages, and they might look intimidating due to their red color scheme. Coordinator stands for Dota 2’s servers, and the word appears in other error texts.

How to fix the “connected to the Dota 2 game coordinator logging in” error

Check Dota 2’s server status. If the servers are down, you will need to wait for Valve to fix Dota 2’s servers.

Visit community hubs like Reddit and Downdetector to see if there are other players reporting server outages.

Restart your router and change your DNS servers to troubleshoot your home connection.

The steps above can be followed regardless of the coordinator error players receive. If Dota 2’s servers are down, you won’t be able to fix the “connected to the Dota 2 game coordinator logging in” error by yourself since it’ll require a fix on Valve’s end.

Players who receive this error while the servers are up and running should restart their router. A simple reset can grant you a new connection route to Dota 2’s servers and can be enough to fix a coordinator error.

If you still encounter the “connected to the Dota 2 game coordinator logging in” error after applying all the solution methods, you can consider contacting Valve’s support team so they can take a thorough look into your case.