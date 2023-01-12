Secret worries fans after a disastrous start to the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit

Team Secret almost flamed out of the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season with a remarkable achievement, but the team bounced back at the last second and ended the season on a high. From the Last Chance Qualifier to second place at The International 2022, Secret came into the new season with high hopes. Still, nothing has been going according to the plan so far.

In the first two days of the 2023 Western European DPC, Secret failed to win a single match versus Team Liquid and OG.

see? technically we're #5 so we only need to climb 1 spot to get the Major, ez pic.twitter.com/bUVKrZf8Gm — Team Secret (@teamsecret) January 11, 2023

Secret found themselves at the bottom of the rankings for the moment, and they’ll need to dig themselves out of this hole to secure a Major spot at the end of the first tour.

While Secret seemed somewhat lost during their series versus Liquid, they appeared more composed in their first match with OG. Up until the 25th-minute mark, Secret were still in the match with a potential turnaround, but they couldn’t contest OG’s Roshan attempt, which was the tipping point of the game.

With the Aegis of the Immortal at their disposal, OG carefully sieged Secret’s high ground as the TI-runner-ups struggled to maintain a proper defense.

The series’ second match would also prove to be a hopeless venture for Secret as OG’s cores showcased a perfect performance. Between DM, bzm, and Yuragi—the three cores of OG—there was only a single death. This allowed OG to out-farm Secret quickly, leaving no chances of a comeback on the field.

Combined with the TI11 finals, Secret have lost seven official matches in a row, four of which were with a new member in the squad, BOOM. Coming over to Secret from Gaimin Gladiators, BOOM took over the mid lane from Nisha. Though the two are some of the best mid laners in Dota 2, they possess different play styles, which may have made it difficult for Secret to adjust.

Secret still have plenty of time to grind out wins to snatch a Major spot before the season ends. Secret’s two matchups at the beginning of the seasons were also versus top contenders, meaning they will have an easier fixture moving forward.