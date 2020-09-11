Secret, OG, Nigma headline OGA Dota PIT’s third season

One Game Agency is hosting the third season of the Dota PIT tournament, featuring ten teams from the Europe and CIS region, the organizer announced today.

No group stage will be played, with eight teams seeded into a double-elimination bracket. Six teams–Team Secret, OG, Nigma, Alliance, Liquid, and Virtus Pro Prodigy–have been directly invited.

The four remaining teams–FlyToMoon, 5men, Vikin.gg, and Ninjas in Pyjamas–will play for the two remaining slots.

The tournament features a prize pool of $175,000, with the winner standing to win more than $70,000. All series will be played in the best-of-three format, save for the best-of-five grand finals.

All eyes will be on Secret, an unstoppable force in recent competitions. The titans have racked up seven tournament wins in a row, most recently adding the OMEGA League to the streak. Impressively, Secret has not dropped a single game in each grand finals, sweeping six different teams in the process.

Will this finally be the event to dethrone Secret, or will they claim another crown? OGA Dota PIT season three runs from Sep. 20 to 26.