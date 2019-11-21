This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Malaysian Dota legends Chai “Mushi” Yee Fung and Ng “YamateH” Wei Poon are joining forces for the upcoming Dota Pro Circuit.

Their team, named Brothers United, was spotted in the official registration page for the DPC. The team will consist of Mushi’s former teammates in Ryan Jay “Raging-_-Potato” Qui and Khoo “Ohaiyo” Chong Xin, and new addition Benhur “Nayeon” Lewis”.

YamateH and Mushi were legends even in the original DotA, then part of the SEA new guard that took the professional scene by storm. Both players teamed up in Orange Esports in 2011, achieving a top-half finish in The International 2012 before going their separate ways.

Since then, Mushi has had the more successful Dota 2 career, being part of the iconic DK squad in 2014, and most recently winning the Dota Asia Championship 2018 with Mineski. Mushi was last seen playing for Chinese squad Keen Gaming.

YamateH has floated around the scene, but his star has faded from the days when he was known as “Y-God.” Like his compatriot, he had a bright start to the Dota 2 competitive circuit but has not been in a contending team since his stint with Zenith in 2013.

Regardless, the two Malaysian veterans will stand united under their new banner. While both players were known as premier mid laners, the two have recently transitioned to the five position. Hopefully, the two legends will be able to bring a fresh perspective into the SEA Dota 2 scene, and not just wash up on its shores.