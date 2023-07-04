SEA Dota 2 team’s historic comeback not enough to save their Bali Major dreams

Blacklist International pulled off one of the most incredible comebacks in Dota 2’s Bali Major against Invictus Gaming today, with the SEA competitors pulling through in an hour-long match to triumph over a 45,000 gold difference with a last-minute all-in push, but it wasn’t enough to stave off heartbreak.

Today, despite putting on a dominating performance, Invictus Gaming failed to seal the deal in their first match vs. Blacklist, opening the door for one of the most interesting comebacks in modern Dota 2 on the bright Bali stage.

With multiple heroes snowballing on IG’s side, the Dota 2 clash looked like it was in the bag until Marc “Raven” Fausto found an opening after the one-hour mark.

As IG was slowly going back after taking another set of barracks, Raven, on Terrorblade, teleported into IG’s base with travel boots. With the creeps pushing in, Raven’s teammates did everything in their power to stall IG’s return to their base. By the time the IG side got back, Raven had already chewed through their tier-four towers. With the ancient exposed, the super-farmed IG side couldn’t stop Raven from snatching the win.

The fight that broke out in the middle lane meant casters noticed Raven’s shenanigans slightly late, but once they did, the shock was enough to express how unexpected it was for Blacklist to win the first match.

Blacklist then went on to win their second match versus IG, but their impressive performance wasn’t enough to secure a playoff spot at the Bali Major. Blacklist and all other SEA teams bid farewell to the major after subpar group stage performances, missing out on valuable DPC points ahead of the looming TI 2023.

The Bali Major continues with TL vs PSG.LGD tomorrow at 9pm CT.

