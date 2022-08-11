RodjER joins BetBoom’s Dota 2 team ahead of The International 2022 qualifiers

A mixture of experience and youth will try to make its way to the International 2022 under BetBoom's flag.

The final invites are claimed for Dota 2’s The International 2022 which means it’s time for the rest of the world to get ready for the qualifiers. With less than a month until the Eastern European TI11 qualifiers, BetBoom Team announced the addition of RodjER to its Dota 2 roster.

The CIS veteran will be replacing Forcemajor, who will be stepping down due to health reasons. RodjER is set to meet with the rest of the roster during the team’s bootcamp ahead of the regional qualifiers.

Before the move, RodjER was briefly a part of PuckChamp, and had played the majority of the last season with CIS Rejects. Considering how challenging regional qualifiers can get for the most prestigious event in the Dota 2 calendar, adding experience to the roster looks to be a wise call for BetBoom Team who has the most DPC points in its region’s qualifiers.

Despite being away from the spotlight in recent years, RodjER was a part of the 2018-2020 Virtus.Pro roster which was one of the most powerful squads back then.

Though the team failed to place high in the International, they racked up multiple major/global tournament first-place finishes.

The Eastern European TI11 qualifiers will kick off on Sept. 3 and wrap up on Sept. 18.

Only the winner of the qualifier will advance to the International 2022, while the second and third place finishers will have a second chance at making it to TI11 in the Last Chance Qualifiers which will be held after all regions are done with their domestic qualifiers.