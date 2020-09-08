RNG announces new Dota 2 roster

Following the departure of star carry Monet to Team Aster, Royal Never Give Up has added two new additions, Zhong “圣子华炼” Liushuai and Sun “Srf” Runfa to the roster, the organization announced today.

圣子华炼, translated to The God Son Hua Lian, is a character from a Chinese comic book. Hailing from Sparking Arrow Gaming, Hua Lian will be the new carry for the RNG squad. The player played a huge part in SAG’s upset over Vici Gaming in BEYOND EPIC China.

Offlaner Srf makes his return to the RNG main roster, after initially being traded to CDEC in February. His most recent achievement included a first-place finish at the OGA Dota Pit tournament, where they upset VG in the grand finals with a reverse sweep.

RNG’s previous offlaner Su “Flywin” Fei will be transferred to SAG in the process. The organization’s new roster is as follows: