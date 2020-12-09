Resolut1on to play for Just Error in the EPIC League, substitutes SumaiL

Following Just Error’s relegation to EPIC League Division Two, the team is making a change by swapping Resolut1on in for SumaiL.

According to a report from Cybersport.ru, the decision was made ahead of the team’s upcoming series against Live to Win in Division Two upper bracket. The addition of Resolut1on meant that four-fifths of last season’s Virtus Pro roster has been reunited.

“This is a temporary solution for the remaining matches,” said Just Error, in a statement provided to Cybersport.ru. “Resolut1on, No[o]ne, and RAMZEs can play in third position, so we will act according to the logic of the drafts.”

Expectations for the temporary stack was high heading into the EPIC League, considering the team’s star power on paper. It did not come to light, however, and Just Error struggled, winning just two series and losing seven in the Division One group stage. Following a play-in loss vs. Yellow Submarine, the squad was relegated and is now competing in Division Two for a prize pool of $50,000.

While signs point towards SumaiL’s exit for a Russian-speaking player, the star North American player previously stated in a post-game interview during the EPIC League that his plan was to “go to Russia as soon [he] can”, setting the earliest timeframe on mid-December.

With Just Error now in a tournament with much lower stakes, the team could have made the decision to bring SumaiL into the fold as quickly as possible to build rapport for the important upcoming Dota Pro Circuit season, scheduled for January next year.