Category:
Dota 2

Quinn, Malr1ne refused Dota 2 tiebreakers to avoid BetBoom Dacha playoff clash with Team Spirit

They're just that good.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Feb 10, 2024 01:39 am
Miposhka throwing his hands up after winning TI12.
Photo via Valve

In what must be the ultimate move of respect, a Dota 2 one-versus-one tiebreaker at BetBoom Dacha Dubai this week had to be decided by a coin toss as both participants refused to play, citing a win meant meeting ultimate boss Team Spirit in the playoffs.

Recommended Videos

Gaimin Gladiators’ Quinn Callahan and Team Falcons’ Stanislav “Malr1ne” Potorak were supposed to line up in a one-vs-one Shadow Fiend mid-matchup as part of the BetBoom Dacha Dubai tiebreakers on Feb. 9. With Gaimin and Falcons finishing equal third in Group A, exact positions needed to be determined for playoff matchups. The winner of the one-on-one would take on Group B’s runner-up in the first round of the playoffs. That team? Dota’s reigning The International champions Team Spirit, of course.

Quinn and Ace hugging on stage at the ESL Berlin Dota 2 Major.
Neither Quinn nor Malr1ne wanted to partake in the tiebreaker. Photo via ESL

However, this one-on-one never took place, with a coin toss instead determining the final placement. The reasoning for this wasn’t made clear at the time; however, a statement from tournament organizer FISSURE via Escorenews on Feb. 9, reveals neither Quinn nor Malr1ne wanted to participate as neither wished to win and be drawn against Spirit first up.

Unfortunately for Quinn, Gaimin won the toss and thus finished third, meaning the three-time 2023 Major champs will have their work cut out for them when the upper bracket of BetBoom Dacha Dubai resumes on Sunday. It’s hardly a sigh of relief for Malr1ne and Falcons, though: fourth place in the group gets them a series against Xtreme Gaming who topped the stage with an 8-2 record.

It wasn’t the only drama to unfold from the tiebreakers, with Team Liquid’s Michał “Nisha” Jankowski failing to show up in time for his one-on-one against LGD’s Gao “Setsu” Zhenxiong. As Nisha didn’t join the server, Setsu and LGD were handed the top spot in Group A and will face BetBoom in the playoffs, while Liquid will take on Azure Ray.

The debacle has caused concern in the community regarding the format of the tiebreakers at such events and how easily it seems teams can avoid partaking, thus having extra power to manipulate future matchups. One fan said the issue could have been solved by simply allowing the winner to choose their opponent from the two options, while others believe refusing to play is a cop-out and could even be considered to be match-fixing.

BetBoom Dacha Dubai resumes on Sunday, Feb. 11 at midnight.

related content
Read Article ‘Curiosity and foolishness’: Pro Dota 2 coach Mag begs Valve to overturn Overplus ban
Mag plays Dota 2 at an ESL tournament in 2018.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
‘Curiosity and foolishness’: Pro Dota 2 coach Mag begs Valve to overturn Overplus ban
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: Full schedule, results, and teams
The logo for BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: Full schedule, results, and teams
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Dota 2’s new ban wave has Overplus users panicking while other players celebrate
Ember Spirit showing his sword Dota 2.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
Dota 2’s new ban wave has Overplus users panicking while other players celebrate
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Dota 2’s Ancient Dragon King cosmetic has a major limitation players hate
Ancient Dragon King cosmetic in Dota 2.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
Dota 2’s Ancient Dragon King cosmetic has a major limitation players hate
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Dota 2 gets first-ever Ancient cosmetic, Dragon’s Hoard treasure in Lunar New Year update
Dota 2's dragon cosmetics for the Lunar New Year update.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
Dota 2 gets first-ever Ancient cosmetic, Dragon’s Hoard treasure in Lunar New Year update
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Curiosity and foolishness’: Pro Dota 2 coach Mag begs Valve to overturn Overplus ban
Mag plays Dota 2 at an ESL tournament in 2018.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
‘Curiosity and foolishness’: Pro Dota 2 coach Mag begs Valve to overturn Overplus ban
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: Full schedule, results, and teams
The logo for BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: Full schedule, results, and teams
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Dota 2’s new ban wave has Overplus users panicking while other players celebrate
Ember Spirit showing his sword Dota 2.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
Dota 2’s new ban wave has Overplus users panicking while other players celebrate
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Dota 2’s Ancient Dragon King cosmetic has a major limitation players hate
Ancient Dragon King cosmetic in Dota 2.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
Dota 2’s Ancient Dragon King cosmetic has a major limitation players hate
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Dota 2 gets first-ever Ancient cosmetic, Dragon’s Hoard treasure in Lunar New Year update
Dota 2's dragon cosmetics for the Lunar New Year update.
Category:
Dota 2
Dota 2
Dota 2 gets first-ever Ancient cosmetic, Dragon’s Hoard treasure in Lunar New Year update
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 8, 2024

Author

Nicholas Taifalos
Aussie Editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career as a commentator, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly CS:GO and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com