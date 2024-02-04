Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: Full schedule, results, and teams

The transformation of the Dota 2 competitive season is complete as multiple tournament organizers look to fill the gap created by the end of the Dota Pro Circuit—with the BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 tournament kicking off a bumper month of competition.
12 teams will descend on Dubai, United Arab Emirates for a shot at the lion’s share of the million-dollar prize pool, so make no mistake—despite the laidback and casual approach intended by organizer FISSURE, every squad will be playing for keeps this February.
Here’s everything you need to know about BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024; full schedule, results, team lists, streams, and more.
BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 tournament format
BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 sees 12 teams—seven invites and five regional qualifiers—battle out a two-stage Dota 2 tournament over two weeks.
- Stage One: Group Stage (Feb. 4 to 8)
- 12 teams are split into two groups of six and will play out a full best-of-two round robin format.
- After completion (and any subsequent tiebreakers), the bottom two teams will be eliminated and the top four proceed to stage two’s playoffs.
- Stage Two: Playoffs (Feb. 11 to 16)
- The four teams from each group will be reseeded into the upper bracket of a double-elimination playoff stage. All matches are best-of-three, with the grand final a best-of-five.
- Losing a series in the lower bracket will mean elimination.
Below you’ll find the team list and how they came to arrive at the tournament:
- Invites:
- Team Spirit
- Team Liquid
- LGD Gaming
- BetBoom Team
- Aurora
- Gaimin Gladiators
- Xtreme Gaming
- Qualifiers:
- OG (Western Europe)
- Virtus.pro (Eastern Europe)
- Team Falcons (Middle East and North Africa)
- nouns (The Americas)
- Azure Ray (China and Southeast Asia)
BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 standings
BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 features a whopping $1 million prize pool, one of the largest on the competitive Dota 2 calendar. Last year’s edition, held in Yerevan, Armenia, moves to the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai to kick off 2024.
Below you’ll find the prize pool distribution and full standings for BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024:
|Placement
|Prize (USD)
|Team
|First
|$400,000
|TBD
|Second
|$200,000
|TBD
|Third
|$100,000
|TBD
|Fourth
|$60,000
|TBD
|Fifth
|$45,000
|TBD, TBD
|Seventh
|$35,000
|TBD, TBD
|Ninth
|$20,000
|TBD, TBD
|11th
|$20,000
|TBD, TBD
BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 schedule and results
All times below are in U.S. Central Time (CT) and may be subject to change depending on match delays or tiebreakers.
Group Stage
Sunday, Feb. 4
- 3am: Aurora vs. VP | BetBoom vs. Xtreme
- 6am: Gaimin vs. Liquid | Azure Ray vs. OG
- 9am: Falcons vs. LGD | Spirit vs. nouns
Monday, Feb. 5
- 3am: Gamin vs. Aurora | BetBoom vs. OG
- 6am: VP vs. LGD | Azure Ray vs. nouns
- 9am: Liquid vs. Falcons | Xtreme vs. Spirit
Tuesday, Feb. 6
- 3am: Aurora vs. LGD | OG vs. nouns
- 6am: Gaimin vs. Falcons | BetBoom vs. Spirit
- 9am: Liquid vs. VP | Xtreme vs. Azure Ray
Wednesday, Feb. 7
- 3am: Gaimin vs. LGD | BetBoom vs. nouns
- 6am: Falcons vs. VP | Xtreme vs. OG
- 9am: Liquid vs. Aurora | Spirit vs. Azure Ray
Thursday, Feb. 8
- 3am: Gaimin vs. VP | Xtreme vs. nouns
- 6am: Falcons vs. Aurora | BetBoom vs. Azure Ray
- 9am: Liquid vs. LGD | Spirit vs. OG
Playoffs
Sunday, Feb. 11
- 12am: TBD vs. TBD
- Upper bracket quarterfinal, loser drops to lower bracket.
- 3:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Upper bracket quarterfinal, loser drops to lower bracket.
- 7am: TBD vs. TBD
- Upper bracket quarterfinal, loser drops to lower bracket.
- 10:30am: TBD vs. TBD
- Upper bracket quarterfinal, loser drops to lower bracket.
Monday, Feb. 12
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- Lower bracket round one, loser is eliminated.
- 8am: TBD vs. TBD
- Lower bracket round one, loser is eliminated.
Tuesday, Feb. 13
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- Upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to lower bracket.
- 8am: TBD vs. TBD
- Upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to lower bracket.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
- 4am: TBD vs. TBD
- Lower bracket quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
- 8am: TBD vs. TBD
- Lower bracket quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
Thursday, Feb. 15
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- Upper bracket final. Winner progresses to grand final, loser drops to lower bracket.
- 7am: TBD vs. TBD
- Lower bracket semifinal. Loser is eliminated.
Friday, Feb. 16
- 3am: TBD vs. TBD
- Lower bracket final. Winner progresses to grand final, loser is eliminated in third place.
- 8am: TBD vs. TBD (Best-of-five)
- Grand final.
BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 team and player list
Below you’ll find the full team and squad list for attendees at BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024.
|Team
|Squad
|Team Spirit
|Yatoro
|Larl
|Collapse
|Mira
|Miposhka
|Team Liquid
|miCKe
|Nisha
|33
|Boxi
|Insania
|LGD Gaming
|shiro
|Setsu
|niu
|Pyw
|y
|BetBoom Team
|Nightfall
|gpk
|MieRo
|Save-
|TORONTOTOKYO
|Aurora
|23
|Armel
|Jabz
|Q
|Oli
|Gaimin Gladiators
|dyrachyo
|Quinn
|Ace
|tOfu
|Seleri
|Xtreme Gaming
|Ame
|Xm
|Xxs
|XinQ
|Dy
|OG
|Yuragi
|bzm
|Wisper
|Ari
|Ceb
|Virtus.pro
|Kiritych~
|squad1x
|Noticed
|sayuw
|Fng
|Team Falcons
|skiter
|Malr1ne
|ATF
|Cr1t-
|Sneyking
|nouns
|Yuma
|Stormstormer
|Gunnar
|Lelis
|Fly
|Azure Ray
|Lou
|Ori
|Faith_bian
|fy
|天命 (yftx)
How to watch BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024
BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 will be streamed live on Twitch, with main broadcasts in English and Russian. Dota 2 community casters may be broadcasting matches in alternate languages.
|Language
|Primary
|Secondary
|English
|betboom_eng
|betboom_eng2
|Russian
|betboom_ru
|betboom_ru2