Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: Full schedule, results, and teams

The transformation of the Dota 2 competitive season is complete as multiple tournament organizers look to fill the gap created by the end of the Dota Pro Circuit—with the BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 tournament kicking off a bumper month of competition.

12 teams will descend on Dubai, United Arab Emirates for a shot at the lion’s share of the million-dollar prize pool, so make no mistake—despite the laidback and casual approach intended by organizer FISSURE, every squad will be playing for keeps this February.

Here’s everything you need to know about BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024; full schedule, results, team lists, streams, and more.

BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 tournament format

The One&Only Resort in Dubai will play host to this iteration of BetBoom Dacha. Image via One&Only

BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 sees 12 teams—seven invites and five regional qualifiers—battle out a two-stage Dota 2 tournament over two weeks.

Stage One: Group Stage (Feb. 4 to 8) 12 teams are split into two groups of six and will play out a full best-of-two round robin format. After completion (and any subsequent tiebreakers), the bottom two teams will be eliminated and the top four proceed to stage two’s playoffs.

(Feb. 4 to 8) Stage Two: Playoffs (Feb. 11 to 16) The four teams from each group will be reseeded into the upper bracket of a double-elimination playoff stage. All matches are best-of-three, with the grand final a best-of-five. Losing a series in the lower bracket will mean elimination.

(Feb. 11 to 16)

Below you’ll find the team list and how they came to arrive at the tournament:

Invites: Team Spirit Team Liquid LGD Gaming BetBoom Team Aurora Gaimin Gladiators Xtreme Gaming

Qualifiers: OG (Western Europe) Virtus.pro (Eastern Europe) Team Falcons (Middle East and North Africa) nouns (The Americas) Azure Ray (China and Southeast Asia)



BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 standings

BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 features a whopping $1 million prize pool, one of the largest on the competitive Dota 2 calendar. Last year’s edition, held in Yerevan, Armenia, moves to the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai to kick off 2024.

Below you’ll find the prize pool distribution and full standings for BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024:

Placement Prize (USD) Team First $400,000 TBD Second $200,000 TBD Third $100,000 TBD Fourth $60,000 TBD Fifth $45,000 TBD, TBD Seventh $35,000 TBD, TBD Ninth $20,000 TBD, TBD 11th $20,000 TBD, TBD

BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 schedule and results

All times below are in U.S. Central Time (CT) and may be subject to change depending on match delays or tiebreakers.

Group Stage

Sunday, Feb. 4

3am: Aurora vs. VP | BetBoom vs. Xtreme

6am: Gaimin vs. Liquid | Azure Ray vs. OG

9am: Falcons vs. LGD | Spirit vs. nouns

Monday, Feb. 5

3am: Gamin vs. Aurora | BetBoom vs. OG

6am: VP vs. LGD | Azure Ray vs. nouns

9am: Liquid vs. Falcons | Xtreme vs. Spirit

Tuesday, Feb. 6

3am: Aurora vs. LGD | OG vs. nouns

6am: Gaimin vs. Falcons | BetBoom vs. Spirit

9am: Liquid vs. VP | Xtreme vs. Azure Ray

Wednesday, Feb. 7

3am: Gaimin vs. LGD | BetBoom vs. nouns

6am: Falcons vs. VP | Xtreme vs. OG

9am: Liquid vs. Aurora | Spirit vs. Azure Ray

Thursday, Feb. 8

3am: Gaimin vs. VP | Xtreme vs. nouns

6am: Falcons vs. Aurora | BetBoom vs. Azure Ray

9am: Liquid vs. LGD | Spirit vs. OG

Playoffs

Sunday, Feb. 11

12am: TBD vs. TBD Upper bracket quarterfinal, loser drops to lower bracket.

3:30am: TBD vs. TBD Upper bracket quarterfinal, loser drops to lower bracket.

7am: TBD vs. TBD Upper bracket quarterfinal, loser drops to lower bracket.

10:30am: TBD vs. TBD Upper bracket quarterfinal, loser drops to lower bracket.



Monday, Feb. 12

4am: TBD vs. TBD Lower bracket round one, loser is eliminated.

8am: TBD vs. TBD Lower bracket round one, loser is eliminated.



Tuesday, Feb. 13

4am: TBD vs. TBD Upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to lower bracket.

8am: TBD vs. TBD Upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to lower bracket.



Wednesday, Feb. 14

4am: TBD vs. TBD Lower bracket quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.

8am: TBD vs. TBD Lower bracket quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.



Thursday, Feb. 15

3am: TBD vs. TBD Upper bracket final. Winner progresses to grand final, loser drops to lower bracket.

7am: TBD vs. TBD Lower bracket semifinal. Loser is eliminated.



Friday, Feb. 16

3am: TBD vs. TBD Lower bracket final. Winner progresses to grand final, loser is eliminated in third place.

8am: TBD vs. TBD (Best-of-five) Grand final.



BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 team and player list

Below you’ll find the full team and squad list for attendees at BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024.

Team Squad Team Spirit Yatoro Larl Collapse Mira Miposhka Team Liquid miCKe Nisha 33 Boxi Insania LGD Gaming shiro Setsu niu Pyw y BetBoom Team Nightfall gpk MieRo Save- TORONTOTOKYO Aurora 23 Armel Jabz Q Oli Gaimin Gladiators dyrachyo Quinn Ace tOfu Seleri Xtreme Gaming Ame Xm Xxs XinQ Dy OG Yuragi bzm Wisper Ari Ceb Virtus.pro Kiritych~ squad1x Noticed sayuw Fng Team Falcons skiter Malr1ne ATF Cr1t- Sneyking nouns Yuma Stormstormer Gunnar Lelis Fly Azure Ray Lou Ori Faith_bian fy 天命 (yftx)

How to watch BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024

BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 will be streamed live on Twitch, with main broadcasts in English and Russian. Dota 2 community casters may be broadcasting matches in alternate languages.