Quincy Crew parts ways with MiLAN and ponlo after Dota Pro Circuit Spring Tour

The team is moving in a new direction after failing to make the Major.

After missing out on a spot at the Stockholm Major, Quincy Crew is making a couple of roster changes. The Dota 2 team is parting ways with Milan “MiLAN” Kozomara and Remus “ponlo” Goh Zhi Xian.

Both players joined QC ahead of the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit alongside KheZu as the organization started its first major rebuild post-The International 10. And even though the lineup was a top team in North America during both the Winter and Spring Tours, they have recently fallen short against both Evil Geniuses and TSM.

Thank you both for your passion and hard work during two intense tours, under difficult circumstances, and we wish you all the best of luck with your future competitions. #StayCrew pic.twitter.com/oDwRO9Qz4h — Quincy Crew (@Quincy_Crew) April 25, 2022

To start the year, QC sat atop NA’s Division I regional league but missed out on attending a Major due to COVID forcing Valve to restructure the DPC. In the replacement Reginal Finals event, they finished third as EG bounced back from a rocky first Tour and TSM hit their stride.

During the Spring Tour, EG, TSM, and QC all tied for the top spot, but QC fell short in the three-way tiebreakers, losing both games and getting knocked out of contention for a spot at the Stockholm Major in May.

Following their elimination, it appears the organization was ready to shake things up for a number of reasons heading into an off month between the Spring and Summer Tours.

Ponlo was the most likely player to be removed from the roster since the team faced issues early in the DPC due to his travel visa when returning from Singapore. Add that to the fact this was his first real test on a tier-one team, alongside the release of a veteran player like MiLAN, and it seems like QC is ready to move in a different direction.

The team has made no indication on who might be joining its roster following this decision. But the team’s former mainstays in MSS and SVG are still free agents and fit the bill for the open positions.