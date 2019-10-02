This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Mars Media, the organizers of the Mars Dota League Chengdu Major, has officially released the confirmed list of teams in the qualifiers for the first Dota Pro Circuit event of the season.

China, Southeast Asia, and North American regions will have three teams qualifying for the Majors, while Europe, CIS, and South America will have two. The last slot for the Major will be reserved for the winner of the Summit 11, the associated Minor with MDL Chengdu.

Each region will have 10 teams contesting for the qualifying slots. While the invited teams for the regional qualifiers have been confirmed, the remaining spaces in each region will be contested by teams who have earned a place from the Open Qualifiers.

Here are all the teams confirmed to be participating in the regional qualifiers for the first Major and Minor of the season:

China:

Team Aster CDEC EHOME Invictus Gaming Keen Gaming Royal Never Give Up Team Sirius Vici Gaming

Southeast Asia:

AxH Boom Esports Fnatic GeekFam Reality Rift Sterling Global Dragons TeamJinesbrus TNC Predator

Europe:

Ad Finem Bridge Four Cool Team GODSENT Hippomaniacs Ninjas in Pyjamas Singularity Wind & Rain

CIS:

Gambit Hellraisers Natus Vincere Old But Gold Positive Guys Virtus.pro

North America:

EG Fighting Pepegas J.Storm Quincy Crew Team Plus Team Xolotl

South America:

Anvorgesa EGOBOYS FURIA Gorillaz-Pride Infamous NoPing Esports paiN Gaming Team Unknown

Valve has changed a lot for the 2019-2020 DPC, including how the qualifiers work. To help teams to recover in between tournaments, the dual qualifiers for Majors and Minors have been shortened and combined into one.

The MDL Chengdu/DOTA Summit 11 qualifiers will consist of three different phases:

Phase 1

Teams are separated into two groups of five, playing best-of-twos to determine seeding. The top two teams of each group will move on Phase 2, while the third-place team will move on to Phase 3. If the region has three major invites, the two fourth-place teams will play a best-of-three to decide an additional team heading into Phase 3.

Phase 2

Four teams duke it out in a double-elimination bracket for qualification to the Major. The top two or three teams, depending on region, qualify, while the losers head to phase three.

Phase 3

Four teams battle in a double-elimination bracket for qualification to the Minor. Top one or two qualify to the minor, while the ones eliminated gain 20 DPC points.