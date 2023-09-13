Puppey’s Dota 2 dream team is an all-star squad that makes Dendi the responsible one

Dota 2 has had its fair share of dream teams. While some became a reality, like Team DK in 2014, others have remained fun fiction. But Clement “Puppey” Ivanov’s dream all-star team boasts enough potential to put all superstar stacks to shame.

The legendary captain shared his dream Dota 2 lineup in a recent interview, according to a post by the Team Secret Twitter account today, and it turned out to be all gas with no brakes, featuring five core players.

In a recent interview, Puppey was asked to build his dream team. To which he replied "I don't have one, but me and SumaiL once talked about what would be the most popular team."



Wang “Ame” Chunyu, Sumail Hassan, Artour “Arteezy” Babaev, Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi, and Danil “Dendi” Ishutin filled the slots available in Puppey’s Avengers-like Dota 2 dream team, leaving fans to wonder which roles these players would take on if this team was to ever become a reality.

All the players Puppey mentioned have spent their careers playing positions one and two. Considering these players’ recent performances and form, Dendi would be the first candidate to switch roles to support on this dream team.

Sumail had a brief stint as an offlaner with EG in 2017-2018, making him the prime choice for the offlaner on this squad. Though Ame also returned to competitive play in June, he still looks to retain his distance from the highest level of competition, so he could make an excellent coach.

This leaves Arteezy and Miracle- open for positions one and two. There shouldn’t even be a debate between these two players on who should get which role since Arteezy is an iconic carry player while Miracle- is one of the best mid laners in the game’s history.

If Puppey’s dream team were to materialize in the Dota 2 world, this squad would become the most prolific roster ever. While it might not be guaranteed that they’d achieve success, they would undoubtedly attract the most viewership in any tournament or match they played.

