Puppey reaches 100 TI caps, SumaiL on track for 1,000 kills as records get smashed at The International 2019

Now that we’re halfway through the group stage at The International 9, it’s time to take a breather and celebrate the achievements and milestones of the best Dota 2 players in the world.

Day two of the group stage has proven to be a record-breaking day for all-time TI stats.

Redeye on Twitter Congrats to @CLEMENTINATOR who became only the second player to have won more than 100 games at The International (all time) today. #ti9

Clement “Puppey” Ivanov joins Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi in the 100 wins club all-time at The International. Both players are rightfully considered legends of the game and have lifted the Aegis once.

Redeye on Twitter raceto1k continues at #ti9 tomorrow: @SumaaaaiL 991 kills at all TI’s Somnus 959* (*corrected from earlier)

Puppey’s Secret has been on fire throughout the tournament and will enter the third day of the TI9 group stage undefeated. Meanwhile, KuroKy’s Team Liquid have been lackluster and are in danger of being eliminated from the tournament without playing on the main stage.

Syed Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan is on pace to be the first player to hit 1,000 kills at The International, with his closest competitor, Lu “Somnus” Yao, more than 30 kills behind. While PSG.LGD will play first tomorrow, Somnus might beat SumaiL to the record if he manages to record 41 kills over two games.

Redeye on Twitter Congrats to @AceDota for setting the all time TI record GPM in a game today with 1,176 on Alch! Beats the previous record of 1,109 series by Xxs at ti8. @Crystallize99 also beat the old record to go 2nd with 1,170!

SumaiL will only have to secure nine kills to hit the milestone, which is likely a simple task for the superstar midlaner. He’s averaging 9.1 kills right now during the group stage.

SumaiL holds the all-time record for kills at an International with 31 on Tiny, which he achieved in 2018 against OG. He also has the highest kill record at the event with 27 kills on Storm Spirit against Natus Vincere.

Alchemist is a highly-contested hero at TI9. His ability to generate income out of nowhere has been key to his success. Two players have actually broken the previous gold per minute record with Marcus “Ace” Hoelgaard and Vladislav “Crystallize” Krystanek taking the first and second spots.

The group stage will continue tomorrow. Will SumaiL be the first player to have 1,000 kills under his belt? Will any other record get smashed? Those might be tough questions to answer, but there’s definitely more entertaining Dota 2 to be watched.

Follow day three of the TI9 group stage with our updated live results and standings page.