Pudge’s Toy Butcher Persona and Voice of The International Announcer Pack are now available in Dota 2

Dota 2 players have finally gotten their wish of being swamped with new Battle Pass content as Valve has added the Toy Butcher Persona for Pudge and the Voice of The International Announcer Pack to the game.

In this update, players can finally get access to one of the Battle Pass Level exclusive skins and this year’s Voice of The International. This comes less than a week after the release of Collector’s Cache II.

The Toy Butcher Hero Persona for Pudge and Voice of The International Announcer Pack are now available — https://t.co/jcscB2W0D8 pic.twitter.com/9lRSxrf6GY — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) August 21, 2020

Battle Pass players will have to work hard to unlock the Toy Butcher Persona because it only becomes obtainable once you reach Battle Pass Level 255. As with all of the persona’s, this new form of Pudge features an all-new model, animations, and voice performance.

“Feared amongst the fluff-stuffed denizens of the toy box, The Toy Butcher stalks the corners and shadows of the bin, always on the hunt for his next kill,” the lore reads. “Every toy knows that once the butcher gets his hook in you, your stuffing and your life are forfeit – like as not to be left strewn about the lanes as the plushy monster jaunts happily away from your lonely, ragged remains.”

The Voice of The International Announcer Pack is much easier to earn—it only requires Battle Pass Owners to reach level 75.

Upon release, the final version of the Pudge Persona does look a little different than the concept art, which is pretty common considering the first showing is always a 2D image, while the product itself is a 3D model.

Image via Valve Image via Vavle

Either way, if you are playing Dota 2 over the next few days, be prepared for an uptick in Pudge usage as players want to take a look at the new cosmetic in action.