PSG.LGD send Team Secret to the ONE Esports Singapore Major lower bracket with a big win

NA and China have secured a spot in the top three.

Chinese squad PSG.LGD put everyone on notice after handily defeating Team Secret 2-1, sending the European powerhouse to the lower bracket of the ONE Esports Singapore Major playoffs.

LGD had to qualify for the playoffs through the Wild Card and group stage rounds. Secret was heavily favored coming into the Major to win the whole thing after their long-term domination of Europe, but is now just one series away from being sent home.

Related: Team Secret’s road to winning 8 straight Dota 2 events

Secret was painfully dissected through the second series of the day. The Chinese squad took a big win in game one, capitalizing on an uncharacteristically messy game from Puppey and his team.

And just like that, 23 minutes later the series is tied.#SingaporeMajor @teamsecret pic.twitter.com/UvBLLUqEFt — ONE Esports (@ONEEsports) April 2, 2021

The top EU team managed to dominate the second game and even things up behind MATUMBAMAN’s Alchemist and zai’s Puck. It wasn’t enough to keep the momentum rolling, however, and LGD returned the favor in game three.

Secret put up a good fight and made the right moves to take LGD’s support players out of the equation, but LGD’s Ame was able to free farm for most of the game on Monkey King, while off laner Faith_bian played a masterful Lycan to seal the series.

With the win, LGD secures a top-three finish and will play Evil Geniuses in the upper bracket finals tomorrow after the final North American team swept Invictus Gaming.

Secret will play the winner between Neon Esports and Vici Gaming tomorrow and will need to win at least two more series to even have a chance at a potential rematch with LGD.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.