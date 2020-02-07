This article is brought to you by StatBananaStatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

A shocking roster move by Chinese giants PSG.LGD saw them complete a direct player swap, sending Wang “Ame” Chunyu to CDEC in exchange for Lai “Ahjit” Jay Son.

A string of lackluster results in the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit season has prompted PSG.LGD to make changes a roster untouched since 2018. The Chinese giants have not managed to accrue a single DPC point, having chosen to take a break for the first Major of the season before flunking out in the second round of the open qualifiers for the Leipzig Major.

LGD Gaming on Twitter Official Announcement PSG.LGD Dota 2] Following the players personal wishes and for team development, the team agreed that: Wang Chunyu “Ame” moved to the CDEC Lai Jieshan “AhJit” transferred to the PSG. Full Article: https://t.co/Ce3qYKBE15 #LGDGaming #LGDWin

PSG.LGD receives Ahjit from CDEC, an up-and-coming carry player who has big shoes to fill. The player hails from Malaysia and has been stuck in tier-two teams in Southeast Asia and China for years now. Undoubtedly, PSG.LGD will be one of the toughest challenges for the unproven player.

While PSG.LGD’s results have been disappointing so far, the decision to change out Ame might not have been a purely team-based decision.

The organization’s official announcement on Weibo mentioned that they were respecting the player’s decisions and need for personal development and the decision had gone through internal discussions within the club.

Chinese denizens have reacted to the move, generally in sympathy of Ame. Several posts used his nickname, “A Emperor”, and considered Ame to still be one of the best carries in China.

The first comment reads: “You guys really believe that Ame is no longer good…?”

Similar sentiments were echoed through the community, mentioning that Ame was not just one of the best carry players China had to offer, but he was one of the most stable performers in the team.

Ame has had a long and illustrious career with LGD. The player was initially recruited from CDEC Youth in 2016. He quickly grew into a premier carry along with superstar Lu “Somnus” Yao, and was an integral part of PSG.LGD’s repeated Major championships and The International’s podium placings. Now, he’ll be returning back to where it all began.

CDEC started life as an academy offshoot of the LGD brand, taking its namesake from the Chinese Dota Elite Community, a premier in-house league. The team drew heavily from the community of pubstars and excelled beyond expectations, especially at TI5, where they beat LGD en route to a runners-up placing.

Now, internal rivalry just might be ignited again. PSG.LGD will have to start from the bottom once again, slogging through the open qualifiers on Feb. 12, whereas CDEC will await them in the closed qualifiers for the ESL One Los Angeles Major beginning Feb. 14.