BOOM, BOOM, BYE: PSG.LGD end BOOM Esports’ miracle run at TI11

While BOOM Esports were riding high on two straight days of keeping their tournament hopes alive, this was just another Friday in the office for PSG.LGD as the Chinese team crushed SEA’s final glimmer of hope with no remorse.

It wasn’t a poor showing from BOOM by any means, but LGD basically held control of both games from the start even when they were playing from behind in game two. In one word, it was clinical.

LGD never let anything get out of hand, keeping their composure and ensuring that when they were ready to engage BOOM it was on their terms. They never rushed in even if they held a clear advantage because their version of pressure doesn’t just involve running down an opponent’s throat, it can also be a slow, menacing march through the lanes that allows LGD to pick their battles.

BOOM tried to make plays and nearly did on several occasions in a very one-sided opening game. LGD, however, didn’t flinch, moved back, and started resuming their push and BOOM had nowhere to go because LGD used every inch they could take to set up map control both in terms of bodies on the board or wards spread around in valuable locations.

Game two did see BOOM take an early lead and run with it, but the steady hands on LGD never waivered or let the explosiveness of the SEA squad take any real control. The Chinese team moved as one with practiced discipline, committed only to the engagements they truly felt were necessary, and eventually walked off the stage with a big win.

After an incredible run that saw them make it into the playoffs after being given only a 1.4 percent chance to do so and eliminating the defending champions in Team Secret, BOOM took their final bow in front of the SEA crowd and exit TI11 in ninth place.

We bow out of The International 11.



It has been one long harsh journey. One that will be remembered and cherished onwards. We have learnt a lot from our very first TI.



We will come back. Stronger.



Thank you everyone for the support ❤️#HungryBeast #TI11 pic.twitter.com/GmjezPAImN — BOOM Esports (@boomesportsid) October 21, 2022

For LGD, this is arguably the best they have looked all tournament and they now have a chance to make an even deeper run should they manage to take a win over beastcoast in the next round.