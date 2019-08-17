PSG.LGD dethrones Team Secret in Group A at The International 2019

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

The undefeated kings of Group A finally bled on day three as PSG.LGD rose above Team Secret at The International 2019.

It wasn’t some spectacular stroke of luck that led to the Chinese team overtaking the top-ranked team in the world—rather, it was a combination of other teams playing their best games against Secret.

Group A standings

1 PSG.LGD 12-2 2 Team Secret 10-4 3 Newbee 8-6 4 Alliance 7-7 5 Mineski 7-7 6 TNC Predator 7-7 7 Team Liquid 6-8 8 Keen Gaming 5-11 9 Chaos Esports Club 2-12

LGD is now squarely in the driver’s seat of Group A, locking in the top spot after beating Secret 2-0 in the final game of the day. This means they will be the top seed from their group when the main event begins.

Wykrhm Reddy on Twitter PSG LGD are the Top Seed of Group A. Congratulations. This means the two Grand Finalists of TI8 are the leaders of the groups of TI9 and with the same rosters too. #TI9

Ironically, OG is the top seed for Group B, so it isn’t impossible that we might see a rematch of last year’s finals again. Especially since LGD has been playing incredibly well against some stiff competition in recent matches.

Secret, on the other hand, is spiraling slightly. They went from an undefeated record to splitting their first two series against TNC Predator and Minseki. To top that off, they lost 0-2 to LGD, the one team they needed to beat in order to secure the top seed.

They are still going to make it into the winner’s side of the playoffs, but now Secret need to pull themselves together before any other team can work out a plan to exploit their weaknesses. Michał “Nisha” Jankowski and Ludwig “zai” Wåhlberg were the two bright spots today for Secret, so finding ways to play off of their solid performances is a must.

Newbee remains a fascinating story, coming from Forward Gaming, being released, and now playing for North America via a Chinese organization, things are going just swell for Johan “pieliedie” Åström and co. Especially since they bested Chaos Esports Club 2-0, the team must be riding a nice high.

Newbee on Twitter 2:0 vs Chaos EC We are currently 3rd in Group A. Tomorrow we are gonna face our final test in #TI9 group stage. Let’s fight for that upper bracket spot💪 #KeepNewbeeAndCarryOn

Sitting squarely in the third seed, they will need to beat Mineski tomorrow if they want to hold onto that spot and not risk being relegated to the loser’s bracket and the elimination round.

From there, things become a clumped up mess in the middle. Alliance, Mineski, and TNC Predator are all tied for fourth at 7-7, but Mineski holds the tiebreaker over TNC, putting them ahead of the pack slightly. LGD and Secret have both secured their upper bracket spots already, leaving only two more open.

The winner of the Mineski and Newbee series will claim one of those spots based on their current standings, but the last one is more complicated.

TNC Predator 🇵🇭 @ #TI9 🇨🇳 on Twitter Check out Kuku’s pivotal lasso that helped us edge Team Secret! #PredatorPOTG #StrongerTogether #SummonYourStrength https://t.co/23SAmDWAOF

TNC will need to beat Team Liquid to have a shot at making it out of the middle pack, but if Liquid wins they will still need Alliance and Mineski to lose in order to get that last ticket. There are several combinations of those five teams that could make it into the upper bracket, so things should be pretty heated in Group A.

Keen Gaming will be joining the main event in the lower bracket after they outlasted Chaos and avoided an early elimination. There is no way for them to improve their standing, so the team can play without worry and potentially try a few new drafts out.

Chaos was the first team eliminated from TI9 with a 2-10 record, but they still play Secret on the final day. They went out in a tie for 17th and earned $83,000 for competing.

Chaos E.C. @ #TI9 🇨🇳 on Twitter And we earn our first win of #TI9 😤 60+ Minutes of crazy dota against @theAllianceGG puts us 1-0 in this BO2. Game 2 coming up! 🔴: https://t.co/8X8OgdZPt3 #CreateChaos https://t.co/SoiUNk1zYg

Liquid and TNC kick things off for Group A at 10:30pm on Aug. 17, but it will be a mostly Group B focused day as the group stage concludes.