This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

At the end of day three of The International 2019, Chaos Esports Club became the first team to be eliminated after dropping two games to Newbee.

Wykrhm Reddy on Twitter Chaos Esports Club are the first team to be eliminated from The International 2019. #TI9

As one of the six teams that had to make it in through regional qualifiers, Chaos was already labeled an underdog compared to many of the other competitors. After losing their opening series to PSG.LGD and performing poorly, things did not bode well for Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen and his team.

In a face-off with his old team Team Liquid, Matu poured everything he had into the game, but Chaos was completely outclassed by their European rivals. Game one was close, but Chaos never really had a handle on the situation. By the time game two rolled around, things were looking bleak.

Chaos managed to split their final series of the day against Alliance after an hour-long game one, but a 1-5 record was not the start the team was looking for. Sitting solidly in last place of Group A heading into day two, there was a lot of work to do, but the turn around never happened.

Chaos E.C. @ #TI9 🇨🇳 on Twitter And we earn our first win of #TI9 😤 60+ Minutes of crazy dota against @theAllianceGG puts us 1-0 in this BO2. Game 2 coming up! 🔴: https://t.co/8X8OgdZPt3 #CreateChaos https://t.co/SoiUNk1zYg

In their only match on the second day, Chaos fell to Mineski and were only a few games away from the worst possible outcome: An early elimination.

Day three was the last chance for Chaos to change their fate. If they could win at least one series they could push their potential elimination to the final day. Things didn’t start well as they lost arguably their most important series against Keen Gaming, letting another struggling team pull away from them.

Against TNC Predator, Chaos came close to getting their first series win. After nearly an hour of play, TNC pulled away and took game one, putting Chaos into a difficult spot in the rankings.

Eighty minutes later, Chaos was celebrating one of the most intense wins of the entire tournament, and the fact they had one last shot at keeping their hopes alive.

Chaos E.C. @ #TI9 🇨🇳 on Twitter INCREDIBLE plays by @KheZu allow us to finally close out with a win after 80+ minutes of battling it out. GGWP @TNCPredator! #CreateChaos https://t.co/OCCa2g9SOr

Newbee was struggling before their matchup with Chaos, but a couple of splits still had them confident enough to win one more series. In two close games, Newbee managed to complete a sweep and officially eliminate Chaos from the competition.

The team exits TI9 in a tie for 17th with whoever is eliminated from Group B tomorrow. Chaos walks away after this disappointing result with $83,000 and an uncertain future as Matu’s contract with the team is up as the offseason approaches.

Chaos E.C. @ #TI9 🇨🇳 on Twitter It hurts to go out this early at the biggest tournament. We can only learn from our losses and improve for next season. Our goal is never just to qualify. Thank you to our players who worked tirelessly to prepare. Thank you to our fans.

Even though they are not in contention for the main event, Chaos will still play Team Secret in their final match on Aug. 17 at 10:30pm CT.