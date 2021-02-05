PGL confirms Singapore Dota 2 Major to begin March 27

This will be Dota 2's first Major in more than a year.

Leading tournament organizer PGL Esports will be hosting the first Dota 2 Major in more than a year in Singapore, in partnership with ONE Esports and the Singapore Tourism Board, PGL announced today.

The Singapore Major was originally scheduled to be the final tournament of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second PGL event to be held in the city-state following the ONE Esports Dota 2 World Pro Invitational in December 2019.

All 18 qualified teams, determined after the completion of the first season of the 2020-21 DPC Regional Leagues, will be present in Singapore for on-site competition. The announcement doesn’t mention a live audience, though the situation could change in the coming months depending on Singapore’s circumstances and rules regarding the health and safety of participants.

Singapore’s COVID-19 situation is largely under control, with a seven-day rolling average of just 28 new cases as of Feb. 4. The city-state has already played host to premier esports events this year, hosting MOONTON’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M2 World Championship in January, a closed-door event with no live audience.

The event will be broadcast in 4K resolution, the first Dota 2 Major to do so. PGL, who’s running the Southeast Asian Regional League, has been airing the upper division in 4K.