One Dota 2 pro’s ranked behavior has drawn complaints from multiple TI winners

Entity’s Fishman may have helped his team qualify for the Lima Major after a string of impressive performances in the DPC Winter Tour, but the support player has found himself at odds with multiple TI winners, including former OG legend Ceb and Tundra’s 33, due to his behavior in public Dota 2 matches.

The topic came up while Ceb and 33 were in a call with Gorgc during his watch-along stream on Feb. 1. Ceb explained Fishman was on his team, along with his Entity teammate Stormstormer, and when the game didn’t pan out well, they started blaming him even though he was doing all he could and wasn’t feeding or anything.

It started with Stormstormer asking if he was “going to do something,” implying he wasn’t already, which Ceb didn’t interpret as “flaming” but “harassing” instead. Then Fishman chimed in, saying, “LOL Ceb Dota” with three smiley faces.

Ceb went on to say he “really disliked his attitude” because he “harasses and pokes a lot in pubs” but then “takes the defensive” when called out, as if he’s the victim.

33 shared a similar story, claiming he “beefed” with Fishman after he threw a game on purpose to give his teammate on the other team a much-needed win, which goes against the spirit of competitive gaming. Ceb said he “very much dislikes him,” especially since it happened after they’d had a two-hour conversation on an airplane the first time they met in real life, and he acted like a different person in real life.

On the other hand, 33 said they’ve “squashed the beef” and “buried the hatchet” after Fishman approached him at the TI11 afterparty and apologized, which 33 accepted and acknowledged his part in the beef, too.

Still, it seems like his in-game antics don’t sit well with the TI winners, and if he continues to be seen in that light, it could impact his career in terms of networking.