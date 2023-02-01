Western Europe’s DPC tiebreakers were so wild it left Dota fans ‘in a time loop’ and OG out in the cold

The insane three-way tiebreaker between Tundra, OG, and Entity lasted nine best-of-one matches spanning two days. It was so wild, fans said they felt like they were locked in an endless time loop but couldn’t look away.

The teams were even on points at the end of the round-robin in the Western Europe DPC Winter Tour, so a tiebreaker was needed to determine the order of the third, fourth, and fifth spots.

It was particularly important because the team who wound up fifth would miss out on the upcoming Lima Major entirely.

What ended up happening, however, was a total stalemate that looked like it would never end. Tundra beat OG, but lost to Entity, who then lost to OG. Then, the exact same sequence happened again. It seemed like proof we live in a simulation, and there had been a glitch.

Screengrab via [Valve](https://twitter.com/dota2ti/status/1583695598364291073)

Fortunately, the third attempt broke the deadlock: Tundra beat OG and Entity, who then ended up beating OG, causing the iconic org to miss out on the Major.

That wasn’t the only bad news for OG, either. Mid laner bzm reportedly had an exam in the middle of it, which is why the TOs decided to postpone the tiebreaker after eight hours and play the third one the following day. It’s unclear how he went, but hopefully, after eight hours of Dota, he was in the zone and crushed it.

The outcome was obviously amazing for Tundra and Entity, but the real winners were the fans who witnessed the bizarre spectacle unfold. It may never happen again.