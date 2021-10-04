OG’s Ceb to play at The International 10

The International 10 will be lacking an audience, but OG’s off laner and heart of the team, Ceb, won’t be missing the Dota 2 event.

The European organization announced the news today, along with a 10-minute mini-documentary charting Ceb’s road to TI10 and his relationships with his family. An upcoming episode featuring the team’s star carry, SumaiL, was teased at the end of the video.

“Once again proving himself as a role model of dedication to his craft, Ceb is gonna be playing TI10,” the post from OG reads.

OG initially announced on Oct. 1 that Ceb had to be flown back to France for surgery following a medical emergency with a “condition” that “could permanently endanger his eye.” The team elected to pick up Team Liquid’s Micke as a stand-in. But with Ceb’s return, it’s unknown whether he’ll remain with OG in case any other emergency arises.

Two-time TI winners, OG is looking to make it three on the trot with the event’s largest prize pool yet—more than $40 million. TI10’s group stage starts on Oct. 7.