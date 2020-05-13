OGA Dota PIT Online Europe & CIS: Live results and standings

The OGA Dota PIT Online pits ten of the best teams of the Europe and CIS region against one another. The tournament runs for 10 days, from May 13 to May 23, and features a $150,000 prize pool.
OGA was originally slated to organizer the fourth Minor of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit, but extenuating circumstances has forced the cancellation of the event.
The tournament features the most recent premier online tournament champions in Virtus Pro and Team Secret, who won the ESL One Los Angeles Online and WePlay! Pushka League Division 1 respectively.
There’s a healthy amount of up-and-comers as well, such as the ex-Chicken Fighters squad now representing Ninjas in Pyjamas, and the winner of the Pushka League Division 2, Vikin.gg.
Here are all of the live match results and overall standings for OGA Dota PIT Online.
Overall standings
Division One
|Place
|Team
|Prize
|First
|TBD
|TBD
|Second
|TBD
|TBD
|Third
|TBD
|TBD
|Fourth
|TBD
|TBD
|5-6th
|TBD
|TBD
|7-8th
|TBD
|TBD
|9-10th
|TBD
|TBD
Match results
Group stage
- May 13
- OG vs. HellRaisers — OG 2-0
- Vikin.gg vs. FlyToMoon — FTM 1-0
- Secret vs. VP
- Liquid vs. NiP
- May 14
- HellRaisers vs. FlyToMoon
- Vikin.gg vs. Alliance
- VP vs. NiP
- Liquid vs. Team Spirit
- May 18
- OG vs. Vikin.gg
- Alliance vs. FlyToMoon
- Secret vs. Liquid
- Team Spirit vs. NiP
- May 19
- HellRaisers vs. Vikin.gg
- OG vs. Alliance
- VP vs. Liquid
- Secret vs. Team Spirit
- May 20
- OG vs. FlyToMoon
- HellRaisers vs. Alliance
- Secret vs. NiP
- VP vs. Team Spirit
Playoffs
- May 21
- Upper Bracket — Round 1
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- Lower Bracket — Round 1
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- May 22
- Lower Bracket — Round 2
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- Lower Bracket — Round 3
- TBD vs. TBD
- Upper Bracket Finals
- TBD vs. TBD
- May 23
- Lower Bracket Finals
- TBD vs. TBD
- Grand Finals
- TBD vs. TBD
