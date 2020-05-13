OGA Dota PIT Online Europe & CIS: Live results and standings

The OGA Dota PIT Online pits ten of the best teams of the Europe and CIS region against one another. The tournament runs for 10 days, from May 13 to May 23, and features a $150,000 prize pool.

OGA was originally slated to organizer the fourth Minor of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit, but extenuating circumstances has forced the cancellation of the event.

The tournament features the most recent premier online tournament champions in Virtus Pro and Team Secret, who won the ESL One Los Angeles Online and WePlay! Pushka League Division 1 respectively.

There’s a healthy amount of up-and-comers as well, such as the ex-Chicken Fighters squad now representing Ninjas in Pyjamas, and the winner of the Pushka League Division 2, Vikin.gg.

Here are all of the live match results and overall standings for OGA Dota PIT Online.

Overall standings

Division One

Place Team Prize First TBD TBD Second TBD TBD Third TBD TBD Fourth TBD TBD 5-6th TBD TBD 7-8th TBD TBD 9-10th TBD TBD

Match results

Group stage

May 13 OG vs. HellRaisers — OG 2-0 Vikin.gg vs. FlyToMoon — FTM 1-0 Secret vs. VP Liquid vs. NiP

May 14 HellRaisers vs. FlyToMoon Vikin.gg vs. Alliance VP vs. NiP Liquid vs. Team Spirit

May 18 OG vs. Vikin.gg Alliance vs. FlyToMoon Secret vs. Liquid Team Spirit vs. NiP

May 19 HellRaisers vs. Vikin.gg OG vs. Alliance VP vs. Liquid Secret vs. Team Spirit

May 20 OG vs. FlyToMoon HellRaisers vs. Alliance Secret vs. NiP VP vs. Team Spirit



Playoffs