OG will compete in the second DPC Major qualifiers with a new roster

Qualifiers for the second Dota Pro Circuit Major are fast approaching and several teams that took extended breaks following The International 2019 are set to make their season debut.

But in a pair of videos that imply several changes coming to the OG organization, fans learned today is that the reigning Dota 2 world champions won’t be competing in the second Major of the season—at least not with their current roster.

Instead of bringing back the main five-man squad that won back-to-back Internationals, five new players of various backgrounds will represent OG and compete for a spot at the second Major through the European qualifiers. Johan “N0tail” Sundstein will take over the role of coach for this new team that will temporarily play under the OG banner.

“For the second Major, me and the boys won’t be attending, but don’t worry, we will still be going for that third title,” N0tail said. “In the meantime, we have decided to jump on another exciting project and we have gathered this group of players that, in our mind, have huge potential.”

This new roster known as OG Seed will function as an extension of the main OG roster, much like how PSG.LGD has a competitive secondary lineup in LGD.CDEC.

Rasmus “Chessie” Blomdin

Omar “Madara” Dabachach

Peetu-Elmeri “Peksu” Väätäinen

Andreas “Xibbe” Ragnemalm

Zakari “Zfreek” Freedman

Chessie and Zfreek are savvy veterans who spent the majority of their careers with Complexity in North America. Meanwhile, the remaining three players are all talented competitors who just haven’t found the right stack yet.

OG on Twitter DreamOG https://t.co/5L2UduUyC9

In the original video, you can also see the main team’s coach, Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz, playing CS:GO before telling N0tail that he’s the coach now. This is likely a small nod to the unannounced CS:GO roster that will reportedly be headed up by the captain and Sébastien “Ceb” Debs.

Outside of teasing the CS:GO roster and revealing the Dota 2 team that will compete for a spot at the DreamLeague Season 13 Major, there isn’t much else to glean from this announcement. Any other roster moves or potential signings are just speculations at this point.

It’s unclear how the two OG rosters will coexist following the second Major. Fans will likely hear more about the future of the main roster and when N0tail and the boys will fully make their return to competition at the end of January prior to the third set of DPC qualifiers.