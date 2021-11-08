OG releases Saksa, SumaiL from its Dota 2 roster

OG’s Dota 2 team won’t look anywhere close to the same in its next iteration following the departures of Saksa and SumaiL earlier today.

Both players originally joined OG when the team was rebuilding post-The International 9, when ana, JerAx, and Ceb all stepped down from the roster after winning back-to-back titles.

𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗦𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗸𝘀𝗮.



Following TI11, both players expressed their wishes to look for opportunities outside of OG.



We'll always cherish the time we spend together, and we wish you the best in the future.



Thank you for everything friends.#DreamOG pic.twitter.com/KHteYmDUON — OG (@OGesports) November 8, 2021

Throughout 2020, the new roster went through some turmoil due to travel and other complications brought on by COVID, leading to Ceb returning to replace SumaiL—though the king returned to OG to compete at TI10. But following a seventh-place exit from Dota’s biggest stage and a post-event team meeting, both Saksa and SumaiL voiced that they’d like to explore their options outside of OG.

Saksa is one of the most solid support players in Dota and will be a highly sought-after free agent for teams looking to build a better backline. SumaiL is also a juggernaut hard carry and demonstrated that he’s still a dominant force at TI10 and could change a roster’s core if they’re willing to build around him.

As for OG, the team is left with Topson, Ceb, and n0tail on its active roster, though Ceb previously announced that TI10 was likely his last tournament as a competitor and Topson could take an extended break to focus on his family. Nothing outside of Saksa and SumaiL’s release has been confirmed, but information about “the next iteration” of OG will be shared in the near future.