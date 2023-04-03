OG Dota 2 clinches Berlin Major spot despite season-long struggles

After a challenging Dota Pro Circuit season, OG’s Dota 2 team achieved a remarkable comeback to secure a last-minute seat at the Berlin Major.

Despite struggling in the relegation zone for much of the season, OG turned its horrendous season around in the final two days.

FROM LAST PLACE TO THE MAJOR.



WE DID IT ✊ pic.twitter.com/kYaXUKp2tL — OG (@OGesports) April 3, 2023

OG’s Cinderella run started with a crucial win against Entity that forced a tiebreaker for fourth place against Ooredoo Thunders (OT.) In a nail-biting series, OG defeated OT with a score of two-to-one, ending the second tour on a high.

If Entity were to beat OG, OT would finish the season in fourth place, and OG would get relegated to the second division. The surprising turn of events called for OT to decide their own fate, but the young roster was just one step short of glory.

OG, as an organization, has a long line of Cinderella stories, as its 2018 Dota 2 roster won the International after going through the Open Qualifiers. OG’s history filled with comeback stories just got one page longer with this impressive run, but the current roster will still have lots to work on to make up for the subpar season.

After spending more than 90 percent of the season at the bottom of the barrel, OG was the center of attention during April Fools’ as news claiming Old G would take over OG’s spot came to light. As the news reached the top page of Dota 2 subreddit, doubts started resounding from the fans, which may have fueled OG’s desire to survive.