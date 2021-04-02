OB Esports x Neon upsets Vici Gaming at the ONE Esports Singapore Major

A last-minute stand-in has not stopped Southeast Asian squad OB Esports x Neon from blowing expectations out of the water, guaranteeing a top six placement at the ONE Esports Singapore Major after a 2-1 series win vs. Vici Gaming.

Neon secured a top six placing at the Major with their win, and will face Team Secret in the next round of the lower bracket. The plucky SEA squad can be heartened that Secret looks fallible, struck down by PSG.LGD earlier today.

Neon started the series against VG with a shaky first game. Drafting a Medusa, a notably slow-paced hard carry, the team was unable to execute their blitzing play style, letting VG’s Yang “poyoyo” Shaohan farm freely even eventually take over on his Juggernaut.

Facing elimination, Neon roared back with a vengeance. The roster fully leaned into their aggression, picking up Spirit Breaker and a signature Nature’s Prophet for Rolen Andrei Gabriel “debil_2000” Ong. VG opted for an off lane Alchemist strategy that backfired greatly, as Neon’s constant warmongering prevented VG from having sufficient space to buff up their carry Gyrocopter.

Neon carried the momentum into the third game, picking Nature’s Prophet and Puck. debil_2000 forgoed a traditional carry once more by taking Leshrac. The burst potential from these heroes prevented VG from ever gaining a foothold yet again, and the Chinese squad saw a familiar story play out as they eventually conceded the game, wholly unable to keep up.

