Nouns’ Yamsun calls out Wildcard Dota 2 pro for toxic attitude: ‘He’s acting like a clown’

While the North American Dota 2 region already decided who would attend the Lima Major, a battle for the third place spot in the region commenced between nouns and Wildcard Gaming. As nouns’ all-American roster prevailed at the end, Luke “Yamsun” Wang gave a piece of his mind to WG’s Vladimir “babitich” Abelyan, a high-ranked player from the Eastern European region who switched to NA for the 2023 season.

The two teams clashed to see who would receive more DPC points at the end of the season, but Yamsun had a personal beef with babitich, who has been extremely toxic in his ranked matches.

“This guy came to my region with no competitive experience,” Yamsun said. “He showed up as top 10 MMR, and started flaming everyone. In one month, he goes from top 10 NA to top 150 NA.”

Yamsun expressed that he didn’t appreciate babitich’s overall behavior in public matches, as he was inclined to not trying his hardest. Apparently, the dispute between the two got even more heated when babitich told Yamsun to remember who he was.

As a response to babitich, Yamsun stated he was the person who was going to beat him every time they were matched against each other.

Though Yamsun implied that the kind of behavior he was complaining about was also the case for other players who also came to NA from other regions, there looks to be good apples in the bunch as well. One community member personally vouched for Ark, another WG player who switched to NA in 2022.

Most players who decide to move their talents to the NA often come from the most competitive regions in Dota 2. Europe and Southeast Asia being the forerunners of the competitive scene, players originating from these regions can sometimes think of themselves as too good for NA. This may lead to frustration and toxicity when they get hit by the dynamics of a new region, causing them to tank MMR.