All Dota 2 teams that have qualified for Lima Major 2023

The road to TI12 starts in Lima.

Image via 4D Esports and Wikimedia Commons

The Dota Pro Circuit came to a faster end with the revamped system for 2023. All was said and done within three weeks.

While some teams witnessed their demise, as many others shocked the world, a handful of teams secured their seats at the Lima Major 2023. Despite the ongoing political crisis in Peru, the Major still looks to be a go, as Valve hasn’t made an official statement regarding the matter or if it’s possible the event will be moved or postponed.

The Lima Major is currently scheduled to take place between Feb. 22 and March 5, featuring a total of 18 teams from around the world. Here are all the teams that have qualified for the event so far.

Here are all Dota 2 teams qualified for the Lima Major 2023

Team NameRegion
TSMNorth America
Shopify RebellionNorth America
Evil GeniusesSouth America
BeastcoastSouth America
ExecrationSoutheast Asia
TBDSoutheast Asia
TBDSoutheast Asia
Team SpiritEastern Europe
HellRaisersEastern Europe
BetBoom TeamEastern Europe
Team LiquidWestern Europe
Gaimin GladiatorsWestern Europe
TBDWestern Europe
TBDWestern Europe
Team AsterChina
TBDChina
TBDChina
TBDChina

The qualified teams will be competing for a $500,000 prize pool and a total of 1,900 DPC points at the Lima Major. While the first division DPC action will be put on hold until the major, division two leagues will commence on Feb. 1.

The Lima Major will also mark the first-ever Major Dota 2 tournament held on South American soil, one of the biggest Dota regions in the world. Though the NA Dota 2 scene shrunk noticeably over the years, SA Dota grew with new teams and players emerging.