All Dota 2 teams that have qualified for Lima Major 2023

The Dota Pro Circuit came to a faster end with the revamped system for 2023. All was said and done within three weeks.

While some teams witnessed their demise, as many others shocked the world, a handful of teams secured their seats at the Lima Major 2023. Despite the ongoing political crisis in Peru, the Major still looks to be a go, as Valve hasn’t made an official statement regarding the matter or if it’s possible the event will be moved or postponed.

The Lima Major is currently scheduled to take place between Feb. 22 and March 5, featuring a total of 18 teams from around the world. Here are all the teams that have qualified for the event so far.

Here are all Dota 2 teams qualified for the Lima Major 2023

Team Name Region TSM North America Shopify Rebellion North America Evil Geniuses South America Beastcoast South America Execration Southeast Asia TBD Southeast Asia TBD Southeast Asia Team Spirit Eastern Europe HellRaisers Eastern Europe BetBoom Team Eastern Europe Team Liquid Western Europe Gaimin Gladiators Western Europe TBD Western Europe TBD Western Europe Team Aster China TBD China TBD China TBD China

The qualified teams will be competing for a $500,000 prize pool and a total of 1,900 DPC points at the Lima Major. While the first division DPC action will be put on hold until the major, division two leagues will commence on Feb. 1.

The Lima Major will also mark the first-ever Major Dota 2 tournament held on South American soil, one of the biggest Dota regions in the world. Though the NA Dota 2 scene shrunk noticeably over the years, SA Dota grew with new teams and players emerging.