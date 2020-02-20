Nigma’s MinD_ContRoL asserts dominance with a cocky display

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

From Daryl “iceiceice” Koh’s signature item drops to OG’s obnoxious chat wheel and spray spams, taunting has always been an integral part of Dota 2‘s pro scene.

Today, rising star Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov has joined the esteemed Taunting Hall of Fame with his cocksureness.

Aggressive Mode went up against stiff opposition in Nigma during the WePlay! Tug of War: Mad Moon group stage. MinD_ContRoL, playing the Batrider, was ganked by two of A-Mode’s heroes.

A-Mode clearly underestimated how hard it was to kill MinD_ContRoL, who used his Firefly to turn and shaft his enemies.

Nigma’s offlaner decided to add a little flair with his remaining Firefly duration. The skill gives Batrider free pathing through impassable terrain, but more importantly, draws a path of flame on the ground. It didn’t take long for MinD_ContRoL to execute the spunky vision he had in his head.

The player finished his play with a ballsy art piece. Once the casters realized what MinD_ContRoL’s masterpiece was, they were overcome with laughter and admiration.

Aside from MinD_ContRoL’s noteworthy offensive display, the match was an overwhelming victory by Nigma. The best-of-one match was purely for seeding purposes and both teams will head to the quarterfinals of Mad Moon’s playoffs.