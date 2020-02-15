How to watch WePlay! Tug of War: Mad Moon

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

After hosting the most-watched Minor tournament in the history of the Dota Pro Circuit, WePlay! Esports is back with the Tug of War: Mad Moon tournament.

Kyiv will be the site where eight teams will clash for the championship. Tug of War: Mad Moon is not part of the DPC but will feature heavyweight teams such as Team Secret and Nigma.

Where to watch

For fans who are not going to be in Ukraine, there will certainly be streaming outlets available. Official streams will be available in English and Russian.

It’s likely that multiple games will be going on at once during the group stage. Viewers’ best bet would be to check WePlay!’s Twitch team streams to see which are currently online.

What’s on the line?

Teams will be fighting for their share of the $300,000 prize pool, which is equivalent to a DPC Minor. The prize distribution is quite top-heavy, with the first-place team winning more than 40 percent of the purse.

The prize distribution is as follows:

First: $130,000

Second: $60,000

Third: $30,000

Fourth: $20,000

Fifth-sixth: $12,000

Seventh-eighth: $8000

What’s the format?

The group stage lasts for two days from Feb. 19 to 20. There will be two groups of four teams each playing in a GSL format. The two first-place teams will advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs, while the second and third place teams move to the lower bracket. The last team in each group will be eliminated from the tournament.

The playoffs commence on Feb. 21 and will end on Feb. 23. All teams will be playing best-of-three series in a double-elimination bracket and the grand finals will be a best-of-five.