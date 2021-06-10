Nigma sweep Virtus.pro, T1 and Team Aster qualify for The International at WePlay Esports AniMajor

Despite a rocky start, the WePlay Esports AniMajor has concluded its first day of playoff matches, with Nigma ending the day by sweeping Virtus.pro 2-0 and directly changing the odds for several teams to reach The International 10.
With Nigma’s win, Team Aster was guaranteed a spot at TI even after losing 2-0 to T1. T1 already qualified with their win over Aster, so things evened out overall. Quincy Crew also managed to win a very strange series against NoPing e-sports, locking in their ticket to Sweden in August. This also means that three North American teams will be competing at TI10 since there is still one spot open through the regional open qualifiers.
Here are all of the teams currently qualified for the biggest event of the Dota 2 season before day two of the Major playoffs.
- Evil Geniuses
- Virtus.pro
- PSG.LGD
- Quincy Crew
- Invictus Gaming
- T1
- Team Secret
- Team Aster
Nigma, even after dealing with a delay due to Miracle- feeling unwell, have put themselves in a strong position to directly qualify for TI10 too. If they win against PSG.LGD, or a combination of Alliance, Virtus.pro, Evil Geniuses, or Aster win against their lower bracket opponents, Nigma will earn an invite.
Alliance winning will eliminate Team Spirit, VP can knock out Vici Gaming, and EG has a shot to eliminate NoPing. All three teams, along with TNC Predator, are still in contention for a top 12 spot in Dota Pro Circuit points, but only if they continue advancing.
Should all four of those teams be eliminated, the 12 TI10 invites will automatically be locked in, with Alliance, beastcoast, Thunder Predator, and Nigma finishing out the list in some order.