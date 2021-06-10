Nigma sweep Virtus.pro, T1 and Team Aster qualify for The International at WePlay Esports AniMajor

The race for the final slots at TI10 is nearly finished.

Despite a rocky start, the WePlay Esports AniMajor has concluded its first day of playoff matches, with Nigma ending the day by sweeping Virtus.pro 2-0 and directly changing the odds for several teams to reach The International 10.

With Nigma’s win, Team Aster was guaranteed a spot at TI even after losing 2-0 to T1. T1 already qualified with their win over Aster, so things evened out overall. Quincy Crew also managed to win a very strange series against NoPing e-sports, locking in their ticket to Sweden in August. This also means that three North American teams will be competing at TI10 since there is still one spot open through the regional open qualifiers.

Ending up the game with a RAMPAGE from @yawar_ys, Quincy Crew takes the first map against @NoPingEsports!#WePlayAniMajor #AniMajor pic.twitter.com/ZPyHcUMfCB — WePlay Esports @ AniMajor (@WePlay_Esports) June 9, 2021

Here are all of the teams currently qualified for the biggest event of the Dota 2 season before day two of the Major playoffs.

Evil Geniuses

Virtus.pro

PSG.LGD

Quincy Crew

Invictus Gaming

T1

Team Secret

Team Aster

Nigma, even after dealing with a delay due to Miracle- feeling unwell, have put themselves in a strong position to directly qualify for TI10 too. If they win against PSG.LGD, or a combination of Alliance, Virtus.pro, Evil Geniuses, or Aster win against their lower bracket opponents, Nigma will earn an invite.

Is it happening? @TeamNigma are guaranteed top 6, and 300 points. This knocks out @NeonEsportsPH from TI direct invite contention.



If VP/Alliance/Aster/EG win tomorrow, Nigma are locked though.



(Aster are locked already, was a tiebreaker error earlier which had them at 99.9%) pic.twitter.com/81k7Bff9uT — Ben Steenhuisen (@Noxville) June 9, 2021

Alliance winning will eliminate Team Spirit, VP can knock out Vici Gaming, and EG has a shot to eliminate NoPing. All three teams, along with TNC Predator, are still in contention for a top 12 spot in Dota Pro Circuit points, but only if they continue advancing.

Should all four of those teams be eliminated, the 12 TI10 invites will automatically be locked in, with Alliance, beastcoast, Thunder Predator, and Nigma finishing out the list in some order.