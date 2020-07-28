Nigma humble OG in emphatic series sweep at OGA Dota PIT season 2

OGA Dota PIT season two’s upper bracket semifinals saw OG and Nigma clash today in a rematch of The International 2019 finals. It was a one-sided affair, though. Nigma crushed their opponents convincingly, achieving two wins in a little over one hour.

Nigma were without captain KuroKy due to an arm injury, electing for coach Roman “rmN-” Paley to stand-in. This was OG’s second series with returning offlaner Ceb after the shocking departure of North American superstar SumaiL.

The first game saw a surprising style swap from the two teams. Nigma’s draft heavily focused on teamfighting with Faceless Void, Phoenix, and Disruptor. The team even picked up a high-octane mid laner in Pugna, highly reminiscent of OG’s drafting style in their successful defense of the Aegis of Champions. Likewise, OG took a page from Nigma’s playbook, attempting to throw off Nigma with a Meepo last pick.

In the end, Nigma’s heavy teamfight pulled through. OG’s farming speed was immense on MidOne’s Meepo and Ceb’s Dark Seer, but they had rare counterplay for the potent combos Nigma executed with aplomb. Net worth meant little when MidOne routinely found himself trapped in Miracle-’s Chronosphere blasted down by GH’s Sunray, unable to destroy the Supernova that he was tipped to counter.

Game two was an even more dominant showing from Nigma. Opting for an aggressive trilane, Miracle-’s Phantom Assassin racked up several eliminations en route to a 19-kill performance. Nigma’s solo lanes played well too, leaving OG without the solace of their first game’s farmed cores.

Nigma played at a breakneck pace, anchored by their freeform initiating from both supports, Rubick and Clockwerk, and the offlane Slardar. Slardar’s Corrosive Haze enabled Nigma to pick up an early Roshan, further encouraging the team’s bloodlust for OG lives.

The two-time TI champions relied on Topson’s Arc Warden to get back into the game, but Nigma had his number throughout the match. True to their style, OG refused to give up until the final moment, but they were unable to muster a trademark miracle defense with a heavy deficit in core items.

Nigma have guaranteed a top-three placing in the tournament along with $19,822 in winnings. The KuroKy-less team will face Alliance in the upper bracket final of the tournament, with the victor booking a slot in the grand finals.

OG, on the other hand, drop down to the lower bracket and will meet either VP.Prodigy or Ninjas in Pyjamas in an elimination matchup.