Harvest time: Neon Esports lock in new Dota 2 signing in bid to bounce back from poor DPC run

Neon Esports failed to qualify for the first division of the Dota 2 Pro Circuit in Southeast Asia after a disappointing performance in closed qualifiers.

With the team’s future hanging in the balance, the esports organization has decided to bring in Ryan “Raging Potato” Qui, a veteran player from the Philippines.

Despite being one of the longest-standing orgs within the SEA Dota 2 scene, Neon has found itself facing giants as more sponsors flooded into the scene. As aspiring pro players also formed their formidable stacks, Neon was left short-handed in the closed qualifiers, causing them to miss out on the first tour of the season.

Following the results, Neon stuck together for a little, but roster changes were imminent and the team parted ways with Valky in January to add Ken. This move was followed by Tsukimoto’s removal from the team.

Neon had a clear weakness in the experience department, an area Raging Potato can greatly help. Throughout his career, Raging Potato has been a part of solid SEA rosters. From Execration to Mineski, the support has been actively playing competitively since 2011.

With Raging Potato’s vast experience and young talents, Neon hopes to break into the second division of SEA DPC. To do so, the team will once again need to play through open and closed qualifiers. Given SEA’s competitive nature, closed qualifiers are likely to be filled with tough opponents for Neon who will share their goals, and only time will tell if Neon can rise to the challenge to secure a spot in the second division of SEA DPC.