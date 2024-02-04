Category:
Dota 2

‘Most beautiful carry’: Dota 2’s Ame is already turning heads after return from retirement

Don't underestimate the Genshin Impact training sessions.
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Feb 4, 2024 09:39 am
Ame competing at a Dota 2 tournament.
Photo via Valve

Legendary carry player Ame is back from retirement, and he hit the ground running on the first day of BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024, impressing one of the latest TI winners, Yatoro.

Ame’s Xtreme Gaming made its tournament debut versus BetBoom Team, and the Chinese powerhouse didn’t flinch. Xtreme had total control over both matches, and Ame’s Naga Siren performance in the second game was enough to amaze Yatoro.

The star player said on his Telegram channel: “After watching 10 minutes of Ame’s game on Naga, I officially declare that this is the most beautiful carry game I’ve watched in the last year.”

Yatoro signing his chair at Dota 2's TI 2023.
The student surpassed the master. Image via Valve

Ame and Yatoro are the Dota 2 definition of “game recognizes game,” since the respect these two players have for each other goes a long way. Yatoro won TI for a second time in 2023, and immortalized Ame on the Aegis of Champions by adding a letter that’s pronounced as Ame’s first name to his in-game tag.

Yatoro has been open about how his gameplay was inspired by Ame as he honed his skills watching replays from the Chinese Dota 2 scene. This respect goes both ways, as Ame also mentioned how he’s impressed by Yatoro’s skill while livestreaming during his retirement.

Ame’s return to pro Dota 2 was highly anticipated in 2023, and he’s finally back under the spotlight in Dubai. Ame is back for the full ride this year, since Xtreme will also attend DreamLeague Season 22, Games of the Future 2024, and ESL One Birmingham. Dota 2 fans are curious as to whether Ame will be able to carve his name into the Aegis himself to finally get rid of the title “the uncrowned king,” but even if he doesn’t, at least we’ll get to watch one of the greats in action again.

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.