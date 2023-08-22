More Dota 2 controversies flare up around B8 as Nouns ends Dendi’s miracle TI12 run

North America’s representative for Dota 2’s The International 2023 has been decided with Nouns Gaming overcoming a late charge from B8 to complete a 3-0 sweep on Aug. 21. The event as a whole has not been without controversy, however, with all eyes on Dendi and B8 following a spate of allegations in the lead-up.

It is understood B8 played the all-important qualifier from outside of the U.S. again, breaking a key rule regarding the necessity to have the bulk of a team play from within their signed-up region—a rule enforced in the case of Fart Studios just five months ago.

Gaimin Gladiators star Quinn Callahan once again called out B8 and Valve’s system while streaming the TI12 NA qualifier, sticking to his stance that the squad should be disqualified for something he and his team “test 123” was pulled up on in 2018. Quinn believes B8 has been allowed to play on due to Dendi’s popularity and sympathy for B8’s geopolitical situation—something he and test 123 didn’t possess when they were banned.

B8, a majority-Ukrainian squad, faced backlash in May following Valve and PGL’s decision to let the team continue to compete in their adopted region of NA from their home in Europe. The squad was unable to return to the U.S. to finish their Dota Pro Circuit season due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine limiting movement out of their home country.

Nevertheless, the team returned for the TI12 qualifier this week and was made to work for their shot at the slot. Dropping to the lower bracket immediately, B8 won five straight best-of-threes to make a lower bracket run to the final match.

There, they met Nouns, who dispatched B8 with a 3-0 grand final sweep to book their ticket to Seattle for TI12. Both opening games were one-sided, while B8 pulled out all the stops to stay alive for game three—including a Dendi Witch Doctor mid pick.

nouns secure a slot at The International Dota 2 Championships 2023 from the North American Regional Qualifiers. Congratulations. #TI12 #Dota2 pic.twitter.com/5nIcOCQBqW — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) August 22, 2023

In the end, multiple blunders from B8, including poor teamfight positioning and a Divine Rapier throw from carry Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey, cost the squad their chance to hit back and Nouns marched to an intense 56-minute win to close out the series.

The NA fan-favorites weren’t a sure-fire bet to make the grand tournament but went largely untroubled in the qualifier after securing the services of K1 after his departure from beastcoast.

Gunnar was ecstatic following Nouns’ win, given he came so close to TI qualification three times in as many years. The mid laner finished runner-up thrice in as many qualifiers over two different regions but finally gets the chance to play at a TI in his fourth run.

Gunnar, K1, and the rest of the Nouns squad will return to the server in early October for their opening match at The International in Seattle.

